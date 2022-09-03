Veteran lines set for trench battle

FAYETTEVILLE -- Offensive line experience won't be lacking when the University of Arkansas plays Cincinnati today at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The No. 19 Razorbacks and No. 23 Bearcats have nine offensive linemen with a combined 194 career starts.

Senior center Ricky Stromberg, sixth-year right tackle Dalton Wagner, redshirt junior right guard Beaux Limmer and redshirt junior left guard Brady Latham have 100 starts for Arkansas.

The new starter on the line for the Razorbacks is fifth-year senior Luke Jones, who played in all 13 games last season.

"They've seen all types of different looks and different fronts," Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson said. "Nothing catches those guys by surprise, so being able to have a veteran group up front like that just gives me all the confidence in the world."

Cincinnati has five linemen with 94 starts, but the group that takes the field today is expected to be different than the lineup for last season's Cotton Bowl against Alabama.

Sixth-year senior James Tunstall is back as a starter at left tackle for the Bearcats with junior Jake Renfro at center.

Redshirt senior Dylan Quinn has moved from right tackle -- where he started last season -- and is listed as the starting right guard on the depth chart. Redshirt senior Jeremy Cooper, who started at left guard, is listed as an either/or starter with redshirt sophomore Gavin Gerhardt.

Sophomore Joe Huber, a walk-on who impressed new offensive line coach Mike Cummings, is listed as the starter at right tackle.

"I didn't know he was a walk-on," Cummings, hired in January from Central Michigan, told The Athletic. "I met the players in the weight room on my first day here, and I'm watching this guy. He works really hard, he's tough, he can move.

"It had to be a week later when someone told me that he was a walk-on. I would have never known."

Part of the reason for the Bearcats' offensive line shuffle is that redshirt senior Lorenzo Menz, the starting right tackle last season, has been recovering from ankle surgery.

"We call ourselves an offensive line driven program," Cincinnati Coach Luke Fickell said last spring on the "In the Trenches" podcast with Dave Lapham. "We have not changed from the day we walked in the door on what we think is the most important for what we need to do.

"Not everybody understands what it means to be an offensive line driven program. It doesn't mean I just like the offensive linemen. But who they are and what they are all about is what we want to base our program on.

"Nobody is more humble, nobody works harder, nobody has developed better, and offensive linemen are the ones that do all the work and maybe don't get the credit."

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman was a long-time offensive line coach, including a stop at Cincinnati in 1996.

"They'll try to bloody your nose and come right at you," Pittman said of the Bearcats. "They're really good in pass protection."

Cincinnati's line will be working to protect a new starting quarterback -- either senior Ben Bryant or sophomore Evan Prater -- though Pittman said he won't be surprised if the Bearcats look to establish their run game.

"If I was Cincinnati, I would come in here and turn around and hand the football off and see if we can stop the run," Pittman said. "We'll see if we can or not.

"We'll see what they do, but I think that's going to be one of the biggest keys."

Pittman said it's a huge plus for the Razorbacks to have an experienced offensive line going against a Cincinnati defense "that's all over the place" with multiple looks and blitzes.

"I think it really helps you when you have an older line because you've just got to be really gap sound against them," Pittman said. "You have to be against anybody, but a team that moves all the time and blitzes quite a bit of the time, you really have to be ready.

"They're going to get us some, too. I mean, they've got good players and a great scheme. But I think it's a big deal for us to be a little older."

Pittman said he feels confident about Jones moving into the lineup for Myron Cunningham, a three-year starter who was a senior last season.

"He'll be great," Pittman said. "I'm not worried about him one bit. He'll do a really nice job."

Wagner missed some time in spring workouts because of a back injury, but it hasn't been an issue for him in preseason practice.

"He's had a super good camp and I think he's really ready to go," Pittman said. "He hasn't missed any reps that we didn't take him out of in camp."

Fickell said this week the Bearcats pride themselves on being physical and he imagines the Razorbacks do as well.

"It's going to be a tough, nasty game, just like the environment's going to be," Fickell said. "We've prepared ourselves for that. That's what the expectation is."

Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon said the Razorbacks want it to be a physical game after going after each other hard in practice.

"When it gets down to the game, I mean, we'll be ready for it for sure," Catalon said. "We're excited to be able to play them and it's going to be a nasty game. Let's do it."