WALNUT RIDGE 48, CAVE CITY 14

CAVE CITY -- Walnut Ridge ran away with its matchup with Cave City behind four touchdowns from senior receiver Kai Watson.

Watson rushed for two first-quarter touchdowns, from 11 and three yards, respectively. Watson had a 49-yard touchdown reception and a nine-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter to extend Walnut Ridge's (2-0) lead.

Cave City (0-2) scored twice in the second half -- once in each quarter. Jacob Moore threw an eight-yard touchdown to Shawn Walling in the third quarter and Matthew King brought in a one-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.