Warren revives to hand WH loss

WARREN -- The Warren Lumberjacks pulled out a hard-fought win against the White Hall Bulldogs winning Friday's game, 28-23 on Friday.

The Bulldogs led for much of the night, but they made some key mistakes that cost them the game.

With 5:12 left in the first quarter, the Bulldogs took control with Jamarion Black rushing for a touchdown. Kicker Hector Murrillo added the extra point to make it 9-0.

The Bulldogs led going into the second quarter.

With 3:37 left, the Lumberjacks became more focused. That's when Tayshon Jackson rushed for a touchdown from 2 yards out.

The Bulldogs' James Thornton scored in the second quarter to put the Bulldogs in the lead until halftime, 16-7.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

An incomplete pass followed by three back-to-back false starts penalties and a turnover by the Bulldogs energized the Lumberjacks.

The Lumberjacks took advantage of the Bulldogs' mistakes. A rushing touchdown by Landon Wolfe and his 2-point conversion pulled Warren within 16-15.

With 4:14 left in the third, the Bulldogs turned over the ball. It cost them the lead.

La'Marcus Johnson came back with 6-yard touchdown run.

At 2:33, Mallett questioned a call on the ball at the Lumberjacks' 14-yard line. The Bulldogs received a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct putting the Lumberjacks at the 7.

Johnson carried the ball into the end zone for a touchdown. His kick was good, putting the Lumberjacks up 22-16 for the remainder of the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs answered back when a Lumberjack penalty put the ball on the 26-yard line.

With 8:57 left, Black carried the ball 2 yards into the end zone for a touchdown. Murillo's extra point kick was good, and the Bulldogs were up 23-22.

With 6 minutes left, the Lumberjacks' Landon Wolfe gained a first down and later scored a touchdown and the extra 2 points for a 28-23 lead.

Warren stopped White Hall on downs on the Bulldogs' last possession.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Lumberjacks quarterback Maddox Lassisster with nine carries for 32 yards. He converted two fourth downs.

NEXT UP ...

White Hall will visit Maumelle next Friday, and Warren will visit Star City to begin Conference 4A-8 play Sept. 16.