Which is it going to be?

Word came this week that California's electricity operating company has asked for "voluntary energy conservation" over the Labor Day weekend as the state faces a prolonged heat wave. The system operator also put out a notice asking folks to avoid charging their electric vehicles.

"The top three conservation actions are to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using large appliances and charging electric vehicles, and turn off unnecessary lights," the American Public Power Association said, according to reports.

But last week the state's "air resources board" passed regulations that say the state will quit selling gas-powered cars by 2035.

So if folks won't be able to drive gas-powered cars soon, and during the summer they're asked to not charge their EVs, how are they going to get down the Pacific Coast Highway?

We suppose by 2035, Hush Puppies will still be on sale. Let's just call those shoes green-friendly transportation.