Williams notches first win as Zebras’ coach

The Little Rock Central Tigers visited the Pine Bluff Zebras on Friday at Jordan Stadium, and the Zebras came out on top 38-6 for Coach Micheal Williams' first victory at the helm.

The game started out very slow, and the Zebras (1-0) showed some first-game jitters. Almost everyone else in Arkansas played their first game last week, but for the Zebras this was their season-opener. The Zebras conceded 4 false start penalties in the first quarter, which ended scoreless.

But Williams brushed off the early mistakes by the team, adding he was happy with the performance overall.

Central (0-2) also seemed out of touch with four fumbles in the first half, two of them being recovered by the Zebras, and an interception. All four fumbles were unforced, making for overall sloppy play on special teams and in the run game for Little Rock Central.

Pine Bluff elected to play 2 quarterbacks for most of the game, Landon Holcomb and William Howell. Holcomb was clearly there for running plays and handing the ball off, while Howell was in there to pass the ball. Holcomb ended the game completing 4 of 11 passes including a 40-yard touchdown, and had 35 rushing yards on 9 attempts. Howell had touchdown throws of 67 and 45 yards as well.

The scoring opened up early in the second quarter with the 45-yard touchdown throw from Howell.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

The Central quarterback threw a costly interception in the second quarter while his team was only down 12-0. The momentum shifted, and the Zebras began running the ball at Central, which later opened up the passing game.

After that, Austyn Dendy for Pine Bluff came alive. He had 3 touchdowns in the second quarter alone: two 1-yard runs and a 30-yard reception.

His play opened up the field for others by being a threat in the run and passing game. He played at running back, wide receiver, cornerback, and was even receiving punts.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Dendy for his three touchdowns in the second quarter.

"He's a dog, I'll be honest with you," Williams said. "He's probably gonna go D-1. I've already started talking to some of my D-1 college coaches. He'll be somewhere D-1. Austyn Dendy is my guy."

Central would go on to get a 21-yard rushing touchdown late to cap off the game.

NEXT UP ...

Pine Bluff will open up 5A-Central Conference play at crosstown rival Watson Chapel next Friday. Central will host Bentonville West.

Pine Bluff High School quarterback Will Howell looks downfield to pass against Little Rock Central on Friday at Jordan Stadium. (Special to The Commercial/Jamie Hooks)

