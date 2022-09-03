Zebras’ Dendy has dandy performance

PINE BLUFF -- The Little Rock Central Tigers visited the Pine Bluff Zebras on Friday at Jordan Stadium, and the Zebras came out on top 38-6 in Coach Micheal Williams' first victory at the helm.

Pine Bluff's Austyn Dendy had three touchdowns for the Zebras in the second quarter alone on a pair of 1-yard runs and a 30-yard reception.

Dendy played at running back, wide receiver, cornerback and even dropped back to receive punts.

"He's a dog, I'll be honest with you," Williams said of Dendy. "He's probably going to go D-I. I've already started talking to some of my D-I college coaches. He'll be somewhere D-I. Austyn Dendy is my guy."

The game started out very slow, and the Zebras (1-0) showed some first-game jitters. Almost everyone else in Arkansas played their first game last week, and the Zebras conceded four false start penalties in the first quarter, which ended scoreless.

Central (0-2) also seemed out of touch with four fumbles in the first half, two of them being recovered by the Zebras, and an interception. All four fumbles were unforced, making for overall sloppy play on special teams and the run game for Little Rock Central.

Pine Bluff elected to play two quarterbacks for most of the game, Landon Holcomb and William Howell. Holcomb ended the game completing 4 of 11 passes, including a 40-yard touchdown. He also finished with 35 rushing yards on 9 attempts. Howell had touchdown throws of 67 and 45 yards as well.

Pine Bluff will open 5A-Central Conference play at crosstown rival Watson Chapel next Friday. Little Rock Central will host Bentonville West.