2 people die in crashes on roads in state

Two people were killed and three more injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Friday evening and early Saturday, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police.

Courtney Lee, 23, of Humphrey died of injuries suffered in a head-on collision with a Peterbilt truck on U.S. 165 in rural Arkansas County a little after 5:15 p.m. Friday.

The driver of the truck, 60-year-old Jerry Wilson of Little Rock, was injured in the crash. Lee's 2014 Nissan had crossed the centerline before striking the big rig, the report indicated.

Ciara Trooter, 32, of Texarkana was killed about 4:15 a.m. Saturday when she was ejected from a 2013 Dodge Charger she was riding in after it struck a tree off Arkansas Boulevard in Texarkana.

The Charger's driver, 32-year-old Kiara Rogers of Texarkana, and another passenger, 20-your-old Kimicia Jones of Texarkana, Texas, were injured in the collision.

Troopers investigating each crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.