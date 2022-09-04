Aces in the Hole
JEANNE GARTMAN, No. 12, Sheridan Country Club, 115 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Cecilia Vinson, Joe Lynn Waddle, Bill Burkhalter, Todd Minter, Angie Minter
MAKE AN ACE?
TELL US ABOUT IT!
Send an email to
sports@arkansasonline.com
Print Headline: Aces in the Hole