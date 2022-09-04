Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Aces in the Hole

Today at 2:32 a.m.

Aces in the Hole

JEANNE GARTMAN, No. 12, Sheridan Country Club, 115 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Cecilia Vinson, Joe Lynn Waddle, Bill Burkhalter, Todd Minter, Angie Minter

MAKE AN ACE?

TELL US ABOUT IT!

Send an email to

sports@arkansasonline.com

Print Headline: Aces in the Hole

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT