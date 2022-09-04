An opportunity to reform student loans

Much has been made, rightfully so, about President Joe Biden's decision to eliminate up to $20,000 in existing student loan debt for millions of borrowers. His plan relieves $10,000 per borrower making $125,000 or less and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients under the same income threshold. The cost of the program, something Republicans and even some Democrats have noted, could reach as high as $230 billion.

During the 2020 campaign, President Biden made a promise to reduce student loan debt. Presently, borrowers collectively carry $1.75 trillion in debt. The average undergraduate debt is $28,950. That number grows to $71,000 for graduate students. Law students carry on average a whopping $145,000 in debt; for doctors it is north of $200,000. Dentists carry an alarming $292,000 debt load on average.

To be sure, professional services like law, medicine, and dentistry afford promising earning potential for certain graduates in markets across the United States. But that is not true of everyone, and as we have heard ad infinitum that significant debt early in life places burdens on essential needs like credit worthiness, a precursor to renting an apartment, purchasing a car, or in certain instances obtaining employment.

The federal student loan market is necessary for colleges and universities to exist. Without it, they would be compelled to self-finance, an expensive and nonsensical idea. However, in spite of access to captive capital via these loans, tuition costs for undergraduates increased 169 percent between 1980 and 2020.

That acceleration merits considerable scrutiny, and is something universities should be held accountable to address. Alternatively, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, argued on "This Week with George Stephanopolous" on ABC that institutions that allow tuition to increase faster than the rate of inflation should be barred from the federal loan and research grant marketplace.

President Biden chose to do nothing about an issue that burdens too many: high and compounding interest. Despite nefarious efforts by Wall Street in 2010 to privatize the entire student loan market, today more than 90 percent of student loans are federal, which means the government has the ability to refinance.

This would not involve an outlay of government capital at a precious time economically and politically. The principal the student borrowed would remain theirs to pay, but it would be free from crippling interest.

Government's war on higher education is one of America's great tragedies. From 2008 to 2018, state spending on higher education decreased by $6.6 billion. This has, among other things, worsened racial and class inequality. Biden cannot do anything about state budget priorities, but he can spur reform with more federal funding tied to rulemaking that restricts spending those funds without first prioritizing financial aid.

None of this makes Biden's decision a poor one as a policy matter (the politics is something else, as evidenced by Democratic Senate candidates in Ohio and Nevada opposing the plan). It is overwhelmingly clear that this policy will benefit persons of color as well as low-income individuals more than anyone else, particularly the wealthy, which in turn helps improve a system of considerable inequality.

To that end, it is reactionary and punitive to suggest that student loan forgiveness somehow runs afoul of personal responsibility, as Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has done. Millions of young people are conditioned from an early age that college is a pathway to greater economic and social prosperity. The federal loan market exists to help make that a reality; an efficient market is necessary when families are unable to cover the cost of college.

But this market needs to work in conjunction with a broader system that operates fairly, transparently, and makes good from all fronts on its economic bargain with students--namely that upon graduation they can earn enough to pay off the debt they have been allowed to acquire.

That does not appear to be the system today, as Will Bunch, a columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer, argued in his recent book "After the Ivory Tower Falls: How College Broke the American Dream and Blew Up Our Politics--And How to Fix It." In his view, it is not just the financial traps of college, perpetuated by rising tuition, room and board costs, fees, and more, but also the limited access to high-wage jobs and general stagnant wage growth in society that places certain students, based on their desired professions, at an immediate disadvantage.

President Biden was not wrong to provide immediate student debt relief, but he missed a moment to reform a system crying out for it. In that regard, we are left with something more than nothing and a lot less than progress. It's too bad.

Blake Rutherford, a Little Rock native. lives in Bentonville. He can be reached at rutherford.blake@gmail.com.