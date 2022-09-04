NAIA

ARKANSAS BAPTIST 31, TEXAS COLLEGE 12

A big game from Jakob Parks allowed Arkansas Baptist (1-1) to pick up its first win of the season at Gryphons Stadium on the Little Rock Southwest High School campus.

Parks rushed 24 times for 94 yards and scored on 2 short runs for the Buffaloes, who shook off last week's loss to Bethel (Tenn.) by handing Texas College (0-1) its 14th consecutive loss. The last time the Steers won a game was in 2019 when they beat Southwestern Assemblies of God 24-17. But a dismal second half doomed any chance Texas College had of winning Saturday.

Arkansas Baptist led 17-12 at halftime thanks to 1- and 2-yard touchdown runs from Parks. The latter score came just after Terrell Hoofkin' 65-yard scoring pass to Isaih Saddler gave the Steers a 12-10 advantage.

The final two quarters, however, belonged to the Buffaloes, especially the fourth. Chris Newton hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from M.J. Patterson with 7:06 left in the game to put Arkansas Baptist ahead 24-12. One minute later, Pierre Ricks picked off a Saddler pass and returned it 45 yards for a score to put the game away.

Arkansas Baptist finished with 204 yards rushing for the game and took advantage of four turnovers by the Steers. The Buffalo defense also held Texas College to negative two yards rushing for the game.