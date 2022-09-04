Arkansas impresses 4-star target Jase Richardson

Arkansas 4-star junior guard target Jase Richardson’s unofficial visit to Fayetteville was a hit with him.

“It was amazing. I loved the trip, loved the atmosphere, the fans. The practice was amazing to watch, the facilities were also amazing,” Richardson said.

Richardson, 6-3, 175 pounds, of Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, has 10 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Arizona State, Stanford, Florida, Michigan State, Washington and others.

His father, Jason, who played for Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman with the Golden State Warriors after being selected as the No. 5 pick of the 2001 NBA Draft out of Michigan State, accompanied him.

Arkansas enjoying state-wide support was noticed by Richardson during the trip.

“I didn’t expect the fans to be so deep into the sports here,” he said. “Where I come from there’s a lot sports teams, so the college teams aren’t shown as much love, but Arkansas, they show a lot of love to their teams.”

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 7 shooting guard and No. 32 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.

He and his father took in Saturday morning’s practice before heading to watch the Razorbacks' football team play Cincinnati at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

“The emphasis on working hard, defense, was one of their main emphases,” Richardson said of what stood out at practice. “They went over defense for like 45 minutes. Just strictly defense. I loved it. Going all out 100% the whole practice and the coaches were also into it, as well.”

Richardson averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals, and he helped Bishop Gorman finish with a 30-1 record as a sophomore.

While at the football game, fans voiced their opinion on where he should attend college.

“I was walking through the stadium and people were like, 'Come be a Razorback. Come here. We love you,'" he said.

The visit appeared to help Arkansas in its pursuit of him.

“I’m very interested in Arkansas,” said Richardson, who arrived Friday night and left Sunday. “I love it here. Love the fan base, love the coaching staff. Just love the campus. It’s amazing.”