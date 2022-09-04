ASU hits ground running in opener





JONESBORO -- The bitter aftertaste of the program's worst season in more than two decades lingered in the mouths of Arkansas State for 280 days.

In the intervening 6,720 hours, the Red Wolves vowed to themselves they'd avoid a repeat.

The Red Wolves dominated overmatched Grambling State, routing the Tigers 58-3 on Saturday night at Centennial Bank Stadium in a game ASU led 30-0 after less than a quarter and a half.

James Blackman led touchdown drives on four of the Red Wolves' first five series, finishing 15 of 20 for 210 yards with 2 passing touchdowns and 2 rushing scores.

"Relentless competitors start fast," ASU Coach Butch Jones said. "I liked our mental approach. I liked the way we sustained. Are there things we need to get better on? Yes, there are no perfect games [and] there are no perfect plays. ... But just the feel, the direction between Year 1 and Year 2 is night and day."

After ranking as the nation's third-worst rushing offense in 2021, the Red Wolves fed the Tiger defense a steady diet of running backs Johnnie Lang and Brian Snead in the early going.

They brought the Red Wolves to the edge of the red zone with relative ease on the opening drive. That set up Oregon State transfer Champ Flemings, who opened up his ASU ledger with a 29-yard touchdown reception.

The Red Wolves then made the most of a drive beginning at midfield, finding the end zone in 70 seconds as Blackman linked up on a 13-yard wheel route with sophomore tight end Seydou Traore -- the first touchdown of the London native's career.

Grambling State managed to stop the Red Wolves from scoring after first-and-goal at the Tigers' 2. But defensive tackle John Mincey made amends a play after ASU's turnover on downs, shoving a Grambling State lineman back into quarterback Chance Aime to cap the first quarter with a safety.

"We made that our main goal, coming out fast," Blackman said. "We didn't want to start sluggish and we did a great job of that tonight, just getting some points on the board on our first couple of drives>"

Up 16-0, the Red Wolves continued to pour it on. A five-play, 48-yard series ended with Austin Peay transfer Brian Snead running in from 5 yards out and Blackman finished ASU's longest drive of the game -- 88 yards -- with a read-option keeper for a 2-yard touchdown.

By halftime, the Red Wolves' rushing attack had nearly tripled the Tigers' total offense, running 25 times for 131 yards -- good for an average of 5.2 yards per attempt. The Red Wolves' 339 total rushing yards were the program's most since 2016.

With a 49-yard touchdown early in the second half, Lang needed only 13 carries to pile up 128 yards -- no ASU tailback rushed for more than 100 yards last season. Lang was one of five Red Wolves who found the end zone on the ground, including Miami (Ohio) transfer quarterback A.J. Mayer and freshman running back Mike Sharpe II in the second half.

"Just to come out the first play with a run and have success ... we knew right then and there we were going to have a good day running the ball," Lang said. "[Brian and I] learn from each other and we critique each other as well. It brings out the best in both of us."

Although an undisciplined defensive series featuring three personal foul penalties by ASU put Grambling State in field-goal range and ended the potential for a first shutout since 2012, the Red Wolves' defense more than did its job.

The Tigers totaled 102 yards -- the fewest by an ASU opponent since Mississippi Valley State's 69 in 2009 -- and converted 2 of 13 third-down attempts.

As the Red Wolves streamed out to their cars, music blared through the Centennial Bank Operations Center.

Jones and his players didn't want to take too much satisfaction in one win, especially after doing the same a year ago only to drop eight straight over a two-month span.

But there's also a sense this season's story can be dramatically different.

"We didn't play to the scoreboard. We played to a standard tonight," Jones said. "[Week 1 last year] was a sleepless night. I just didn't like the way we competed, I didn't like the locker room celebration. It just didn't look like what I'm used to.

"I think we're learning to win."





Arkansas State running back Johnnie Lang (right) is tripped up by Grambling State defensive back Chris Satterfield on Saturday during the third quarter of the Red Wolves’ victory at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)







Arkansas State quarterback James Blackman (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown run Saturday during the Red Wolves 59-3 victory over Grambling State in Jonesboro. More photos at arkansasonline.com/93asugram/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)











