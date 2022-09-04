Bad, nationwide

Well, it wasn't just Arkansas, was it?

A few days after education leaders in Arkansas released test scores of students, many heading in the wrong direction, the "nation's report card" came out. If only sending home a letter from the teacher would help.

Test scores for math and reading "plummeted to levels unseen for decades," reports The Washington Post. This was the first time the country got to see student achievement (or non-achievement) after the pandemic as compared to before. The students who took the test were 9 years old and, for the most part, in the fourth grade.

Math scores dropped seven points. Reading scores dropped five points, the largest drop for reading in 30 years on the National Assessment of Education Progress test, or NAEP.

According to The Post, "The average math score of 234 this year was comparable to the average score recorded in 1999, and the reading score of 215 was similar to the 2004 score. How long it might take to catch up is unclear and not likely to be understood until further test results are analyzed."

"It's clear that covid-19 shocked American education and stunted the academic growth of this age group," said the commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics.

It is clear--and has been, from the beginning--that shutting down schools and sending the kids home to "learn" remotely doesn't work as well as having a teacher, in class, instructing in person.

For those children who have Internet access at home--and not all children do--there are too many distractions. And opportunities to put off assignments. And teaching is much more difficult. Remind us to tell you about the pre-K teacher who tried to teach remotely. Pre-K! How do you teach a child to hold scissors correctly through a computer screen?

If things weren't bleak enough, this report shows that the kids who performed the worst lost the most. So the gap between those who were "getting" school and those who weren't grew. Scores for economically disadvantaged kids, and those learning English, sank lower than the rest.

Somebody, maybe President Garfield, once said that the best education is Mark Hopkins on one end of a log and a student on the other. Hyperbole, maybe. But there is a lot to be said about in-person teaching. Mark Hopkins might not have had much success teaching remotely.

Can we mine a little good news out of the numbers?

Deep down in the wire stories on this subject, we note this: The NAEP tracked the test scores by region and by population. There were places in which scores didn't fall.

They didn't rise, but they didn't plummet, either.

No measurable decline in reading scores could be found, for example, out west. Not in western cities. Not in western rural areas.

So what does that mean? Were teachers there doing something different? Were students doing something different? Did they have better access to Wi-Fi and computers? Did more schools stay open longer? What was the difference between western ways of pandemic education and, say, southern ways?

We look forward to the answers to those questions. Adults can learn, too. In this case, it's important that we do.