Bandying with Bubba

It was an extra-column week, with the Labor Day weekend looming, and Bubba McCoy was locked and loaded Thursday for the holiday tradition of my call to the car lot.

The old boy was offended in a professional way. He thought I'd insulted all the fine people in the vehicle-sales sector.

"I saw on that video thing you made with Roby Brock that you said it's different being a car dealer and running for office," Bubba said.

"You were faulting poor ol' Steve Landers for a rhetorical device. Everybody knows that when he said he'd seen those shootings, he didn't mean he'd seen them. He meant he'd seen that they happen all the time in Little Rock. And you make a big deal out of that when the political profession ain't nothing but saying things that aren't so.

"I guess ol' Steve should have said it depends on what the meaning of 'see' is."

I told Bubba he was in rare form and the news to me was that he knew a phrase like "rhetorical device."

"You're saying you thought I was too stupid to say something like that?"

Not at all, I said. But we all speak in our own contexts of comfort and expertise. Bubba talking about "rhetorical device" was like me making a metaphor about a carburetor, which I couldn't identify if you opened the hood and pointed to it.

"That's because cars haven't had carburetors in years," he said. "You ever heard of fuel injection?"

I asked Bubba to tell the truth. He had just lately heard someone say "rhetorical device," hadn't he?

"I didn't invent the words, if that's what you mean," he said. "How many words have you invented?"

I told him "Republibaptist" was my best. Or maybe "Oklabama" for Arkansas being Alabama on the east and Oklahoma on the west.

"And another thing," Bubba said, ignoring my clever word-coining, "is that, on all those notes I toted over the years on these cars and trucks, I should have just charged way too much for the cars and then forgiven the debt and let the government cover it with working people's taxes.

"Ain't that the Joe Biden political way? You know: 'Bless your heart, you borrowed too much money for a car that was way overpriced, so, here, we'll just let the working man pay off your note to the guy who overcharged you.' "

I had to be honest with Bubba. Some things are so complex that they defy easy judgment, and I find it advisable in such cases simply not to talk about them.

Higher education became immorally expensive in recent years and ambitious kids pressured by family and society borrowed long-burdening amounts of money to apply the education ethic that had been ingrained in them.

For the government simply to forgive a chunk of that debt, which is indeed oppressive to people carrying large amounts of it into the real world, is compassionate and reasonable in one sense, and an easy thing for Republican spin doctors to exploit in another.

Bubba said, "I guess you're saying it depends on what the meaning of 'right and wrong' is."

No. The issue, I told Bubba, is that you know how you feel about it and I am not comfortable trying to explain the factors affecting my judgment, and none of that is going to change if we spend several minutes here on the telephone gabbing about it.

We're both getting too old, I said, to waste precious minutes.

Bubba said his CPA called him in 2020 and told him he could probably get one of those government business loans for covid, which got forgiven, and Bubba said he'd sold all his inventory but three vehicles and had no real expenses and was semi-retiring, and told his accountant it wouldn't be right.

"I guess you're saying I should have taken the money," he said.

I asked Bubba to argue with me only on what I said rather than what he supposed I would say.

He said he needed to get off the phone anyway because there was a man out there on the lot looking hard at that Chevy Colorado pickup.

"I'm going to go out there, double the price and hand him the keys compliments of Joe Biden and the working man."

I said he'd already doubled the price owing to the supply clog in the new-pickup market that made good late-model vehicles gold and brought him out of semi-retirement.

"I'll just charge him what it costs to go to Harvard--how's that?"

I said I assumed that was a rhetorical device.

