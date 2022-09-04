Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER Stephen Mark Peairson, Jr., 1122 Meadows Edge Drive, Aug. 25, 2022, Chapter 7.
Romonda L. Tousant, 13823 Harold Drive, Aug. 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Barry G. Kingston, 1111 Silver Leaf Drive, Aug. 30, 2022, Chapter 7.
Kayla Bynum, 2005 Stallion Pass, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
ARKADELPHIA Michael Clayton Parnell, 2304 Barkman St., Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
BAUXITE Chassidey Linda Edwards, 5017 Red Fox Trail, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
BENTON Stephanie Lou Wilbourn-Clay, 3850 Legacy Village Drive, Aug. 25, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jean Michele Baker, 1907 Ark. 5 North, Apt. 2004, Aug. 25, 2022, Chapter 13.
Chris A. Landon, 1407 Saw Grass Cove, Aug. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
Carla M. Landon, 1407 Saw Grass Cove, Aug. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
Eric T. Wilken, 5050 Maple Leaf Drive, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Angela R. Wilken, 5050 Maple Leaf Drive, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Antonio Andure Sposeto, 3927 Springhill Road, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
Felicia Kay Sposeto, 3927 Springhill Road, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
Patricia Ann Engelman, 4341A Salt Creek Road, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
William Allen Reagan, 8565 Victoria, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Patricia Reagan, 8565 Victoria, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
BENTONVILLE Larry John Schaffer, 2515 Parkcrest Drive, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
BIVINS Robert Smith, 11484 FM 251 South, Aug. 27, 2022, Chapter 13.
BLYTHEVILLE Anthony Lee Hopkins, 1400 Ward Lane, Aug. 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Goldie Marie Lewis, 1716 Country Club Road, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
BROOKLAND Justin Dwayne Carmichael, 105 Clark Drive, Aug. 25, 2022, Chapter 13.
BRYANT Adria Y. Young, 1306 Medinah Blvd., Aug. 30, 2022, Chapter 7.
Angela Rene Linebarger, 2 Parkview Drive, Aug. 30, 2022, Chapter 7.
CENTERTON Wilfred Martinez Cabrera, 288 Fern St., Aug. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
Maria Carmen Cabrera, 288 Fern St., Aug. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
CLARENDON Tameka L. McGuire, P.O. Box 391, Aug. 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
CLARKSVILLE Jackson Wayne Dobbs, 311 Mil Road, Apt. 6D, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
CLINTON Brian Barnett, 454 BB Lookout, Aug. 25, 2022, Chapter 13.
Angel Wallace, 454 BB Lookout, Aug. 25, 2022, Chapter 13.
Steven Lynn Hernandez, 194 Nell Jo, Aug. 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
Diane Lynn Hernandez, 194 Nell Jo, Aug. 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
CONWAY Brandy M. Lewis, 1200 Gist St., Apt. 6, Aug. 25, 2022, Chapter 7.
James Burton, 11 Dogwood Hill Road, Aug. 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Stephanie Robinson, 1310 Clifton St., Apt. D1, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Darla Renee Haliburton, 132 Daugherty Hill Road, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
CUSHMAN Bobby Guinn Franks, P.O. Box 84, Aug. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
DE QUEEN Waylon Blake Yandell, 1053 Dogtown Road, Aug. 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
Olivia Mackinzie Yandell, 1053 Dogtown Road, Aug. 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
DERMOTT Jadelyn Rowlett, 209 4 Mile Creek Road, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
EL DORADO Penny V. Sims, 1726 Junction City Road, Aug. 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Kati Elizabeth Phillips, 614 W. Cleveland, Apt. 16, Aug. 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
GOSNELL James Suojanen, 2015 Birch Court, Aug. 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
GRAVETTE Zachary Lee Deatherage, 15 Oakham Circle, Aug. 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Sierra Wyenn Deatherage, 15 Oakham Circle, Aug. 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
HACKETT Crystal Arlene Tanksley, 7032 Pleasant Hill Road, Aug. 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
HAMPTON Lennie Clare Williams, 240 12th St., Aug. 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
HARRISON Eric Alan Hart, 2386 Cedar Road, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
Shelli Lee Hart, 2386 Cedar Road, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
HAZEN Johnna Christine Creasey, 308 S. Livermore St., Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
HECTOR Kyle Lee Brown, 19897 SR 124, Aug. 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
HERMITAGE Phillip Tyrone Temple Sr., 3645 Ark. 160 East, Aug. 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS Suzanne Felley, 2 Kentucky Derby Drive, Aug. 30, 2022, Chapter 7.
Latasha Knox, P.O. Box 21616, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Rodney Knox Jr., P.O. Box 21616, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
HUNTINGTON Mitchell Allen Wann, 5415 E. Ark. 252, Aug. 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
Candice Marie Wann, 5415 East Ark. 252, Aug. 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
JACKSONVILLE Stacey S. Thomas, 36 Collins Road, Aug. 25, 2022, Chapter 13.
Carl Jay Holtgeerts, 5117 Rainer Drive, Aug. 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
JUDSONIA Samantha Nicole Lucas, 530 Yankee Road, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
LEPANTO John Allen Jennings III, 13751 Ark. 135, Aug. 29, 2022, Chapter 12.
John III Farms, LLC., 13751 HWY 135, Aug. 29, 2022, Chapter 12.
LITTLE ROCK Angelina McKoy, 8223 Scott Hamilton Drive, Aug. 25, 2022, Chapter 7.
Tracey Thomas, 2300 Rebsamen Park Road, Apt. B220, Aug. 25, 2022, Chapter 13.
Willie Robinson, 110 Olympia Court, Apt. 206, Aug. 30, 2022, Chapter 7.
Lisa Marie Jenkins, P.O. Box 4484, Aug. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jasmine Gaines, 5123 Timberland Drive, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
LOWELL Christopher W. Bass, 221 Birdie Lane, Apt. 104, Aug. 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jonna A. Rogers, 102 Windsor Ave., Aug. 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
MAGNOLIA Melissa Esther Blakemore, 1102 W. Greene, Aug. 25, 2022, Chapter 13.
Willie Jeanette Moddies, 533 Ruth, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
MALVERN Brandon Alan Hughes, 718 Sulphur Springs Road, Aug. 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
Edward Earl Erick, 118 Tuggle Lane, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
Bobbie Sue Morrison-Erick, 118 Tuggle Lane, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
MAUMELLE Juanita M. Leach, 31 Vantage Drive, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
MORRILTON Louis Franklin Earnhart, 25 Bradley Lane, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
Kayla Michelle Earnhart, 25 Bradley Lane, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jimmie Rivers, 913 S. Bridge St., Aug. 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Shaneika D. Perry, 6516 Whippoorwill Lane, Aug. 25, 2022, Chapter 13.
Karita Mayo, 8003 Maurice Road, Apt. D, Aug. 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Joseph A. Johnson, 1712 E. 46th St., Aug. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
Zkochia Watson, 12605 Faulkner Crossing Drive, Aug. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
Lashandria Jones, 20 Quillen Ave., Aug. 30, 2022, Chapter 7.
Deborah R. Brown, 2401 Lakeview Road, Apt. F5, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
OSCEOLA Foster Devers, 805 W. Semmes Ave., Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Justin Dean Faulkenberry, 2057 W. Ark. 140, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
PANGBURN Dana McGary, 104 Mountain Side Drive, Aug. 25, 2022, Chapter 13.
PARIS Jennifer Lynn Holmes, 161 Lee Lane, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
PEA RIDGE Wendell Jesse Shane Nielson, 486 N. Davis St., Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
PINE BLUFF Kenneth Williams, Jr., 412 Talbot Ave., Aug. 25, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jeremy Jerome Bennett, 5503 W. 17th Ave., Aug. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
RECTOR Benjamin D. Gore, 709 S. Ballard St., Aug. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
ROGERS John Lynn Evans, 1259 W. Sunset Drive, Aug. 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
Bryan Alfaro, 802 E. Audrey Lane, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Karina Suarez Vazquez, 802 E. Audrey Lane, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
RUSSELLVILLE Carla Escobar, 400 Ashbrook Lane, Aug. 30, 2022, Chapter 7.
SCOTT Brandon M. Luebke, 4943 Ark. 15 South, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
SHERIDAN Stephanie Litzsey, 601 S. Eagle St., Apt. 20, Aug. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Jarius Reed, 3610 E. Maryland Ave., Apt. 1411, Aug. 25, 2022, Chapter 7.
Quanika Martin, 507 Briar St., Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
SHIRLEY Jaime Warren Shull, 1437 Orchard Road, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jennifer Lynn Shull, 1437 Orchard Road, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Kelly N. Watkins, 1299 Electric Ave., Apt. B211, Aug. 25, 2022, Chapter 7.
Douglas Branson Marley, 6200 Watkins Ave., Apt. J310, Aug. 25, 2022, Chapter 7.
Nicholas James West, 2258 McRay, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
Allyson Jane West, 2258 McRay, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
STUTTGART Benjamin B. Baser, 3040 Charlotte Roth Road, Aug. 26, 2022, Chapter 13.
SWIFTON Vernon Lester Wilson, 307 U.S. 67 North, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
Robin Sue Wilson, 307 U.S. 67 North, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
TEXARKANA Lashanda Kilgore, 4703 Sanderson Lane, Aug. 25, 2022, Chapter 13.
Lashanda Kilgore, 4703 Sanderson Lane, Aug. 25, 2022, Chapter 13.
DeMeica Birmingham, 6515 Timbercreek Drive, Aug. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
TONTITOWN Harkomal Kaur Dhaliwal, 654 Soldera Road, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 13.
VAN BUREN Mark K. Merritt, 808 Catcher Road, Aug. 26, 2022, Chapter 7.
Cheryl Tubbs Manning, 3902 Cherry St., Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.
VILONIA Jeffrey D. Martini, 86 S. Church St., Aug. 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kayla Sue Martini, 86 S. Church St., Aug. 29, 2022, Chapter 13.
WEST MEMPHIS Tonya S. Johnson, 727 Turtle Creek Cove, Aug. 30, 2022, Chapter 13.
WYNNE Tyler Burgess, 136 Matthews Cove, Aug. 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
Autumn Burgess, 136 Matthews Cove, Aug. 29, 2022, Chapter 7.
Jerry Thomas, Jr., 104 Ada Ave. East, Aug. 31, 2022, Chapter 7.