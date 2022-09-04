Best-sellers

Fiction

1. ALL GOOD PEOPLE HERE by Ashley Flowers with Alex Kiester. A journalist who returns to her hometown vows to find a missing girl and solve a 20-year-old cold case.

2. THE CHALLENGE by Danielle Steel. Parents of children who have gone missing on a dangerous peak in Montana form a search-and-rescue mission.

3. OVERKILL by Sandra Brown. A former football star falls for a state prosecutor at the same time he must decide whether to kill his ex-wife, who is on life support, to ensnare her attacker.

4. THE 6:20 MAN by David Baldacci. When his ex-girlfriend turns up dead in his office building, an entry-level investment analyst delves into the halls of economic power.

5. THE HOTEL NANTUCKET by Elin Hilderbrand. The new general manager of a hotel far from its Gilded Age heyday deals with the complicated pasts of her guests and staff.

6. WRONG PLACE WRONG TIME by Gillian McAllister. A mother who witnesses her son murder a stranger finds her days are going in reverse and seeks to use that to alter events.

7. PORTRAIT OF AN UNKNOWN WOMAN by Daniel Silva. The 22nd book in the Gabriel Allon series. Allon becomes an art forger to uncover a multibillion-dollar fraud.

8. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY by Bonnie Garmus. A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.

9. THE IT GIRL by Ruth Ware. A decade after her first year at Oxford, an expectant mother looks into the mystery of her former best friend's death.

10. TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW by Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends find their partnership challenged in the world of video game design.

Nonfiction

1. I'M GLAD MY MOM DIED by Jennette McCurdy. The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.

2. PATH LIT BY LIGHTNING by David Maraniss. The life story of Olympic athlete, All-American football player and Major League Baseball player Jim Thorpe.

3. CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner. The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish-American father, and leader of indie rock project Japanese Breakfast, describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

4. DIANA, WILLIAM, AND HARRY by James Patterson and Chris Mooney. A biography of the late Princess of Wales and her sons.

5. FINDING ME by Viola Davis. The multiple award-winning actress describes the difficulties she encountered before claiming her sense of self and achieving professional success.

6. LIFE ON THE MISSISSIPPI by Rinker Buck. The author of "The Oregon Trail" recounts his adventures on a wooden flatboat and challenges he myths of American expansion.

7. WHAT WE OWE THE FUTURE by William MacAskill. A philosopher shares his perspective on what we should do now to ensure that civilization will rebound if it collapses.

8. THINK AGAIN by Adam Grant. An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

9. GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over 35 years.

10. WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU? by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey. An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.

Paperback fiction

1. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.

3. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

4. UGLY LOVE by Colleen Hoover.

5. NOVEMBER 9 by Colleen Hoover.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

3. BORN A CRIME by Trevor Noah.

4. EDUCATED by Tara Westover.

5. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

Source: The New York Times