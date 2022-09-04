Buckeyes struggle, but hold back Irish

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With its vaunted offense bogged down, No. 2 Ohio State leaned on its revamped defense in a top-five opener against a former Buckeye that tested its toughness.

C.J. Stroud threw two touchdown passes and Ohio State shut out No. 5 Notre Dame over the final 42 minutes in a gritty 21-10 victory on Saturday night.

The story of the night was the defense, to turn around and play the way they did after what’s been said about them in the off-season, questioning their toughness, and play the way they did against the No. 5 team in the country … I thought the energy was off the charts for the defense tonight,” Ohio State Coach Ryan Day said.

The first regular-season meeting of the storied programs since 1996 was a homecoming for first-year Notre Dame Coach Marcus Freeman, the former Buckeyes linebacker who has made a meteoric rise to lead the Fighting Irish at 36 years old.

Freeman is 0-2 as a head coach after losing a bowl game just weeks after being named Brian Kelly’s successor.

The Irish hung with the high-scoring Buckeyes for most of three quarters, frustrating Heisman Trophy finalist Stroud and putting together a couple of first-half scoring drives.

“We battled for two and a half quarters, but then they scored with 17 seconds left in the third and we didn’t respond,” Freeman said. “That’s really the game, we didn’t finish and we have to be able to finish.” Ohio State’s defense, too generous against the run last season, put the clamps on the Irish and new starting quarterback Tyler Buchner in the second half.

“We were called soft all last year and we had to sit there and just eat,” Ohio State defensive back Lathan Ransom said.

Day turned over his defensive staff in the offseason, bringing in Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State to be coordinator.

NO. 8 MICHIGAN 51, COLORADO STATE 7

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Cade Mc-Namara had a lackluster performance that was made moot by a dominant defense as Michigan routed Colorado State.

The Big Ten championship-winning quarterback started the opener and is scheduled to sit at the beginning of the Hawaii game next week when J.J. Mc-Carthy gets a shot to take the first snap. McNamara started 1 of 5 and finished 9 of 18 for 136 yards, a total boosted by a short pass he threw that Roman Wilson turned into a 61-yard touchdown early in the first quarter. McCarthy made the most of his limited opportunity to play, running for a 20-yard score and going 4 of 4 for 30 yards through the air.

NO. 9 OKLAHOMA 45, UTEP 13

NORMAN, Okla. — Dillon Gabriel passed for two touchdowns and ran for another and Oklahoma rolled past UTEP for Brent Venables’ first career victory as a head coach.

Venables was a full-time assistant for the previous 26 years in stints at Kansas State, Oklahoma and Clemson. He took over after Lincoln Riley left to take the Southern California job.

Gabriel, a transfer from Central Florida, connected on 15 of 23 passes for 233 yards. Eric Gray rushed for 102 yards, Brayden Willis caught two touchdown passes and Marcus Major rushed for two scores for the Sooners.

NO. 10 BAYLOR 69, ALBANY 10

WACO, Texas — Blake Shapen completed 17 of 20 passes for 214 yards with 2 long touchdowns and had a nifty dive into the end zone for another score on the final play of the first half as 10th-ranked Baylor opened its season with a victory over FCS team Albany.

Gavin Holmes, the sixth-year Bears wideout who missed all of last season because of a foot injury, returned a punt 72 yards for a score. Monaray Baldwin had two touchdowns, on a 47-yard catch for Baylor’s first score before adding a 50-yard reverse run after halftime. The reigning Big 12 champion Bears have a six-game winning streak, matching fourth-ranked Clemson for the longest active among FBS teams.

NO. 13 N.C. STATE 21, EAST CAROLINA 20

GREENVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina State beat East Carolina after Pirates kicker Owen Daffer missed an extra point with 2:58 left and a 41-yard field goal with five seconds to go.

The Pirates were in position to hand the Wolfpack a surprising loss in the opener when they got the ball back late down 21-20, not to mention offer Daffer a shot at redemption after he pulled the tying extra point wide left after Rahjai Harris’ short touchdown run.

Holton Ahlers’ keeper set Daffer up with a makeable field goal in the final seconds, but he missed this one wide right to stun a once-rowdy crowd and leave many fans putting their hands on their heads in disbelief.

NO. 14 SO. CALIFORNIA 66, RICE 14

LOS ANGELES — Caleb Williams passed for 249 yards, rushed for 68 more and hit Jordan Addison for two touchdowns, and Coach Lincoln Riley’s tenure at Southern California got off to a roaring start against Rice.

Calen Bullock, Shane Lee and Ralen Goforth returned three of USC’s four interceptions for touchdowns. The Trojans scored more points in Riley’s debut than they did in any game under Clay Helton, who was fired last season before a powerhouse program sank to its worst record in 30 years.

With Williams going 19 for 22 while leading six consecutive scoring drives to open the game, USC had its highest-scoring performance since 2008, when the program still reigned near the top of college football under Pete Carroll.

Riley and Williams left Oklahoma during the offseason and reunited in Los Angeles to rebuild the Trojans, who are hoping for a swift return to regular national title contention.

NO. 16 MIAMI 70, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 13

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Henry Parrish rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns, Tyler Van Dyke passed for two more scores and Miami beat Bethune-Cookman in Mario Cristobal’s debut as coach of the Hurricanes.

Miami finished with seven rushing touchdowns. Thaddeus Franklin rushed for two scores, while Devon Perry and Terrell Walden II also ran for touchdowns for the Hurricanes.

Gilbert Frierson had an interception return for a score, while Xavier Restrepo and Michael Redding III caught the TD passes from Van Dyke — who completed 13 of 16 passes for 193 yards. Jake Garcia completed all eight of his passes for the Hurricanes.

NO. 18 WISCONSIN 38, ILLINOIS STATE 0

MADISON, Wis. — Braelon Allen had a 96-yard touchdown scamper for the longest run from scrimmage in Wisconsin history and John Torchio had a school-record 100-yard interception return as the Badgers opened the season with a rout of Illinois State.

Wisconsin’s longest run from scrimmage before Allen’s was James White’s 93-yard burst in a 51-3 triumph over Indiana in 2013. Torchio broke the record previously held by Joe Ferguson, who scored on a 99-yard interception return in a 59-10 victory over Utah State in 2017.

Allen ended up with 148 yards and two touchdowns — including a 1-yard score on fourth-and-goal in the third quarter — on 14 carries.

NO. 24 HOUSTON 37, UTSA 35, 3OT

SAN ANTONIO — Houston quarterback Clayton Tune leaped over a defender to score on a 13-yard run and the Cougars beat UTSA in three overtimes. Houston rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half at the Alamadome to snap UTSA’s 10-game home winning streak.

NO. 25 BYU 50, SOUTH FLORIDA 21

TAMPA, Fla. — BYU had to wait out a 21/2-hour weather delay to get its season started, then took just 11 seconds to score its first touchdown in the blowout victory over South Florida.

Wide receiver Puka Nucua scored on a 75-yard inside run on the first play from scrimmage of the game and added a second rushing touchdown. Christopher Brooks rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown as BYU dominated the line of scrimmage and ran the ball for 314 yards.

Jaren Hall was efficient, completing 25 of 32 passes for 261 yards and 2 touchdowns.