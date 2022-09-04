Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

D&B Property Solutions, 3300 S. Woodrow St., $3,500,000.

Kinco Constructor, 9015 Carti Way, $2,900,000.

American Buildings, 4000 W. 65th St., $1,500,000.

Crow Group, 2701 E. Roosevelt Road, $722,750.

Clark Contractors, 425 President Clinton Ave., $600,000.

PaceSetter Construction, 17400 Chenal Parkway, $419,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Farris Custom Homes, 4922 Stonewall Road, $1,200,000.

River Rock Builders, 5618 Scenic Drive, $700,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 404 Rosemary Way, $350,000.

E. Ward Construction, 644 Epernay Place, $302,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 203 Copper Way, $300,000.

Bean Construction, 6700 Hawthorne Road, $175,000.

Dumont Construction, 16309 Taylor Loop Road, $140,000.

Compass Building Service, 7111 Indiana Ave., B-D, U-D1, $106,000.