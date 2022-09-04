The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 520 W. 7th St., commercial, Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts, 11:51 p.m. Aug. 29, property value unknown.

72204

• 6105 W. 32nd St., commercial, St. Andrews Church, 12 p.m. Aug. 20, property valued at $600.

• 7000 Talmage Dr., residential, Robert Brown, 12:01 a.m. Aug. 26, property valued at $601.

• 3820 Weldon Ave., residential, Calvin Everhart, 2 a.m. Aug. 26, property valued at $40.

• 6416 Colonel Glenn Road, commercial, Coin Laundry, 1:17 a.m. Aug. 27, property valued at $301.

• 7710 Colonel Glenn Road, commercial, Dollar General, 2:13 a.m. Aug. 27, property valued at $601.

• 3400 S. University Ave., commercial, Smoke & Vape Shop, 1:38 a.m. Aug. 28, property value unknown.

• 6200 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, Debra Peel, 12 a.m. Aug. 29, property valued at $51.

• 1818 S. Monroe St., residential, Rhonda Pearson, 2 p.m. Aug. 29, property valued at $6,526.

• 6105 W. 32nd St., commercial, Compassion Unity Church, 10 p.m. Aug. 29, property valued at $1,791.

• 3500 John Barrow Road, commercial, Dollar General, 12 a.m. Aug. 20, property value unknown.

• 2516 S. Pine St., residential, Alejandro Rodriguez, 4:38 p.m. Sept. 1, property valued at $8,600.

• 5127 W. 30th St., residential, David Chandler, 10:14 p.m. Sept. 1, property valued at $582.

• 7710 Colonel Glenn Road, commercial, Dollar General, 4:14 a.m. Sept. 2, property valued at $510.

72205

• 3512 W. Capitol Ave., residential, Erin Solis, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 1, property value unknown.

72206

• 1623 S. Rock St., residential, Mark Cameron, 12:15 p.m. Aug. 27, property valued at $13,872.

• 415 W. 18th St., residential, Darryl Johnson, 10 a.m. Aug. 20, property valued at $2,000.

72209

• 5420 McClellan Dr., residential, Lakeisha Williams, 7:45 a.m. Aug. 29, property valued at $1,999.

• 7427 Dahlia Dr., residential, Nikki Young, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 28, property value unknown.

72210

• 17 Par Dr., residential, Jaquia Alexander, 12 a.m. Aug. 27, property valued at $351.

72211

• 801 S. Bowman Road, commercial, Your Total Fitness Shop, 1:34 a.m. Aug. 31, property value unknown.

72223

• 11810 Pleasant Ridge Road, residential, Deangela Harrington, 7 a.m. Aug. 31, property valued at $201.

72227

• 600 Pleasant Valley Dr., commercial, Second Presbyterian Church, 12 a.m. Aug. 17, property valued at $20,000.