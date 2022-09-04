Business people Northwest Arkansas

Dr. Lisako McKyer has joined the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine as vice dean for faculty affairs and diversity, equity, and inclusion. She oversees appointments and promotions for faculty and other instruction-related positions and ensures the school meets recruitment and retention goals. McKyer has doctoral-level training in clinical science and earned a master’s in public health, both at Indiana University in Bloomington.

Dr. Yerko Berrocal has been named assistant dean of foundational sciences for Alice L. Walton School of Medicine. He provides leadership for foundational science faculty and oversees operations and ensures integration of foundational science education into students’ clinical settings. Berrocal earned his medical degree from Catholic University Santiago de Guayaquil in Ecuador, followed by a postdoctoral fellowship in neuroscience from the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine, and a master’s in health professions education in the Graduate College of the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Dr. Kevin Kunkler has been appointed senior director of educational technology for the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine. He leads the educational simulation and standardized patient programs, supports the use of educational technologies within the curriculum, and ensures the school is meeting educational technology requirements. Kunkler earned his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis and received a master of bioscience regulatory affairs from Johns Hopkins University, Zanvyl Krieger School of Arts and Science in Baltimore.

Jasmin Bland, MBA, has joined the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine as the director of curriculum management. Bland ensures the medical school provides a high-quality and coordinated academic experience for all learners. Bland earned her master’s in business administration in project management from Brenau University in Gainesville, Ga., and bachelor’s degree in science from Shorter University in Rome, Ga.

Brett Arrington has been appointed executive director of institutional research at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Arrington will collect, analyze and report institutional data such as enrollment, retention, graduation and performance for university leaders and relevant external agencies. Arrington earned his master of science in information technology in 2016 and his bachelor of science in information technology in 2012, both from Arkansas Tech University at Russellville.

Jeff Carrier, a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, recently joined Baptist Health as president of the Baptist Health Western Region. Carrier will assume responsibility for Baptist

Health’s hospitals in Fort Smith and Van Buren, as well as the region’s primary and specialty clinics. Baptist Health’s Western Region has approximately 1,600 employees.

Dr. Jay B. Bitar recently joined the medical staff of Northwest Health, practicing at Northwest Cardiology — Bentonville at 2900 Medical Center Parkway. Bitar earned his medical degree from Damascus University School of Medicine in Damascus, Syria. He then completed his internal medicine residency and fellowships in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

