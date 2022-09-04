Business people

BANKING

Arvest Bank named Ron Witherspoon as local bank president and chief executive officer for the bank in Little Rock, which includes parts of Central and southwest Arkansas, effective Nov. 1.

Arvest Bank's mortgage division has promoted Randy Magness to the position of regional mortgage loan manager.

HEALTH CARE

Jeff Carrier joined Baptist Health recently as president of the Baptist Health Western Region.

HIGHER EDUCATION

Cynthia Dedner has been appointed assistant athletics director of business operations at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock; Wendy Ellis Jones, is now director of development; Michael Johnson, director of ticketing; Phillip Blake was promoted to coordinator of student-athlete development and retention; Justin Early is director of facilities and game operations and Patrick Walsh, is the new director of communications and brand strategy.

FINANCE

IMA Financial Group, Inc., has hired Scott Miller.

LAW

Jillian Wilson has been named co-managing partner of Wilson & Associates and Robert M. Wilson, III has been named co-managing partner of Attorney's Title Group.

