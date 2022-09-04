Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Monday, Sept. 5

Labor Day closings set

Several agencies announced their closing schedules for Labor Day on Monday. Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices and the Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices will be closed, according to their calendars. The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas' office and the senior centers will be closed. SEAT (Southeast Arkansas Transportation) will take dialysis and chemotherapy patients to their appointments that day, according to a news release. Waste Management will be closed Monday. Trash pickup will be one day behind schedule, according to their website.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

City Council meets

Because city offices were closed Monday for Labor Day, the Pine Bluff City Council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The meeting is usually held the first and third Mondays of each month, according to the mayor's Facebook page.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6

Ivy Center announces events

The Ivy Center for Education Inc. will host upcoming events. Sept. 6 – 6-7 p.m. -- The center will present Let's talk Scholarships with information on deadlines, essays, and college applications by Constance Castle of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff recruitment office. The event will be held at The Generator, 435 S. Main St., and on Zoom. Sept. 13 – 6-7 p.m. -- A Career Development/Resume Building workshop will be presented by Cephoni Jackson and Tonya Mitchner on Zoom only. Sept. – 6-7 p.m. -- The Future Engineers Focus on Coding session will be held in person and on Zoom with Karl Walker, chairman of the UAPB Mathematics and Computer Science Department. The session will be held at The Generator. Sept. 27 – 6-7 p.m. -- The Jefferson County Teen and Young Adult Reproductive Educative Access and Life-Style Program will be held in person and on Zoom. The facilitator will be Laurell Hall and the location will be the Pine Bluff Main Library, 600 S. Main St. Masks are required for in-person events. For the Zoom log in, participants should email mattie1908@gmail.com.

Tickets available for Murder on The Orient Express

Tickets for the production of "Agatha Christie's Murder on The Orient Express" go on sale Sept. 6 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. This Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater production is adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig. A synopsis of the play says: "Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer -- in case he or she decides to strike again." ASC Facilities Manager Martin Carty is the director. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org/2022-season or call (870) 536-3375.

Game on Main set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites 5th-12th graders to Game on Main, a free twice monthly program at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. This month's dates are Tuesdays, Sept. 6, and Sept. 20 from 3:30-6 p.m. Game on Main provides students with a space to finish up homework, socialize with friends, and express their creativity with a variety of games. No registration is required. For details, contact ASC Visitor Relations Coordinator Matthew Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 7

UAM Center sets marketing series

Helping small businesses increase their appeal to modern audiences is the goal of the Modern Marketing training series at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The series will be presented in person and online by the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at UAM, according to news release. Presenter Deborah Deras of Los Angeles is an international speaker, author and marketing strategist. Topics include How to Sell Online, Sept. 7; Grow Your Sales with Online Marketing, Sept. 14; Social Media Content Creation, Sept. 21; and Tik Tok for Small Business, Oct. 5. To register, visit asbtdc.org/uam-modern-marketing-series.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Veterans Legal Clinic set

The Pine Bluff Veterans Legal Clinic will be open from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 8 at the Sergeant Elga Lee Roberts Veterans Center, 114 S. State St. Walk-ins are welcome, according to a news release. Veterans can receive free consultations on civil legal areas including family law, consumer protection law, landlord tenant, public benefits, and criminal record sealing. Veterans who need help will have the opportunity to speak with an attorney. The Center for Arkansas Legal Services (CALS), the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs and the Little Rock VA Medical Center's Justice Outreach Program have representatives available to consult with veterans. Veterans may also contact the CALS Help Line at 1-800-950-5817. The clinic will still follow covid-19 guidelines. Details: Pine Bluff Mayor's Office, (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 8

NAACP plans meetings

The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch will hold its membership meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. Sept. 8. Participants wishing to attend may email pbnaacp@yahoo.com for the Zoom link. Members will elect the nominating committee. To run for office, candidates must have been members of the Pine Bluff NAACP Branch since at least April 1, according to a news release. The October general membership meeting will be held in person at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at Eighth Avenue Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth Ave. The nominating committee will make its report and the members will elect the election supervisory committee. On Nov. 10, the election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee will take place at Eighth Avenue Baptist Church. Polls will be open from 3-7 p.m., according to the release.

ASC hosts Art League Exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the annual Pine Bluff Art League Juried Exhibition opening. Patrons can celebrate the Art League's 80th anniversary with ASC during a free opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 8. Juried by artist Virmarie DePoyster, the show will consist of selected works from members of the league. DePoyster will award best in show, first, second, and third place prizes, as well as honorable mention at 5:30 p.m. The exhibition will remain on display through Nov. 5. Details: ASC Visitor Relations Coordinator Matthew Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Friday, Sept. 9

Governor's Arts Awards deadline set

The Arkansas Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2023 Governor's Arts Awards. Recipients are nominated by the public, then selected by an independent panel of arts professionals from around the state, according to a news release. Nominations are open in the following categories: Arts Community Development, Arts in Education, Corporate Sponsorship of the Arts, Folklife, Individual Artist, Patron and Lifetime Achievement. The nomination deadline is Sept. 9. Details: https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/governor's-arts-awards .

Beginning Friday, Sept. 9

Tour de Bluff set

Novel-T's will present Tour de Bluff 2022 Sept. 9-10 at Pine Bluff. Tour de Bluff is an annual bicycle-themed event produced and managed by Novel T's ad specialty gallery. In-person and virtual activities will be offered. To participate onsite, participants should register online at www.TourDeBluff.com. Click the "Event Day Registration" button and select a route. Sept. 9, from 3-6 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Library, 600 S. Main St., the Spoke-Ghetti Social will be held featuring the Tour de Bluff early packet pick-up session. The $10 spaghetti dinners will be provided by J & T Catering and the event will include activities and entertainment, according to Tour de Bluff's website. Check in and start will be at 601 Main St. beginning at 7 a.m. Sept. 10. Ride a selected route using safe riding practices, according to the website. Details: Novel T's, 866-933-6366 or www.TourDeBluff.com.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Raven's Nest pantry to open

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry Sept. 10 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. The pantry is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and an equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

Comic Book Design Workshop set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites ages 13 and older to participate in a comic book design workshop with artist Riley Harrelson, from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 10. This workshop will take place at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for nonmembers. "Interested in graphic novels, visual storytelling, illustration, or character design? There is great attention to detail that goes into designing the pages of a graphic novel. Learn how to create your own with the distinctive style associated with many popular superheroes," according to a news release. Registration is required at asc701.org, by calling (870) 536-3367, or visiting the center. For details, contact Kourtlynn Pinkins at kpinkins@asc701.org or (870) 395-7059.

Tinkerfest 2022 set at ASC

Patrons are invited to join the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas to celebrate the outdoors during Tinkerfest 2022, TinkerGarden from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 10 at The ARTSpace on Main's ART Yard, 623 S. Main St. ASC will be partnering with GSC Community Gardens to teach the community about composting and the process of developing soil. This free event also gives individuals the opportunity to gain hands-on experience on how to grow plants.

UAPB to host High School Day

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will host High School Day at 3 p.m. Sept. 10. Activities will include college tours, a college fair, a football game, and a pre-game show featuring high school bands and UAPB's band, known as "M4" (the Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South), according to a news release from the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association.

Preschool slates event

The Lily Pad Preschool Academy, 908 S. Cherry St., will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10. The free community event will include food, games, and other activities. Shanara D. Armstrong is the executive director.

TOPPS sets clinic for routine kids' shots

TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Park Drive, a non-profit community-based organization, will partner with Arkansas Children Hospital for a free vaccination clinic for children to receive routine vaccinations for back to school. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10. TOPPS will distribute backpacks to students and food will be available at the event, according to a news release. ACH is hosting free immunization clinics to ensure all children are up to date on their routine vaccinations. Parents are asked to bring immunization records, but they're not required, according to the release.

Monday, Sept. 12

TOPPS' programs to begin

TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Park Drive, a non-profit community-based organization, is opening enrollment for several programs, according to a news release. The following sessions begin Sept. 12 and will be held 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: After-school tutoring; Girls and Boys mentoring programs for ages 7-18; and Grab and Go food program for ages 5-18. Parents or guardians may enroll students starting at 10 a.m. Aug. 29 or Sept. 10. Details: TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Covid shot clinic set at senior center

Covid-19 vaccines will be available at the Strachota Senior Citizens Center fro 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 13. AFMC (Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care), Arkansas Department of Health and Strachota are partnering to offer the free Pfizer vaccines to people ages 12 and older. First doses and booster shots will be available. No appointment is necessary. Although vaccines are free, participants are asked to bring their insurance cards if available. Participants are asked to bring their covid-19 vaccine card if they're requesting a second shot or booster. If they don't have cards they can contact the health department to obtain copies, according to a news release.

TOPPS to give away food

TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Park Drive, will hold its food distribution Sept. 13. Food will be given away from 10 a.m. until all food boxes are gone. Participants must be present to receive a food box, according to a news release.

Trinity Village sets style show, lunch

Trinity Village, 6400 Trinity Drive, will host a style show and luncheon at noon Sept. 13. The event will be held at the facility's Great Hall. Tickets are $20 and proceeds will go toward upgrading their entertainment center, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce's newsletter. Details: (870) 879-8221.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Boys & Girls Club sets golf event

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will host Golf Fore Kids, an annual 4-man scramble at the Pine Bluff Country Club on Oct. 14. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the scramble at 9 a.m. The registration fee is $400 per team and includes cart fee, a gift, and lunch. There will be a hole-in-one prize, games, raffle and other activities, according to a news release. The deadline is Oct. 7. Details: boysgirlsclubjc.org or info@boysgirlsclubjc.or or (870) 850-7500.

CMI hosts job fair at WH

Central Moloney Inc. will hold a job fair and career expo from 8 a.m. to noon and 2-7 p.m. Sept. 14 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road. The event seeks employees for all CMI positions including supervisors, entry level, skilled labor, welders, and data entry. Interviews will be held on site, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Participants should bring resumes.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Event to introduce new doctors

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will sponsor an event to welcome its new physicians to the community. The gathering will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Pine Bluff Country Club, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

WH school board to meet

The White Hall School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15. The September meeting was changed from Sept. 13, according to a news release. Details: (870) 247-2002.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 15

ASC hosts "How Money Works"

ASC will host a financial literacy course, "How Money Works," by Mark Goodlow Sr., who has been a financial analyst for 29 years, according to the news release. The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 15 and 29, and Oct. 13 and 27 for ages 17 and older. To register for each session, visit asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375. The cost per session is $10 for ASC members; $15 for nonmembers. To sign up for the entire course, it's $40 for ASC members; and $60 for nonmembers. This course is a general introduction to the basic financial concepts that can help people overcome financial challenges and achieve their financial goals, the release said. Details: Kourtlynn Pinkins, ASC public programs coordinator, at kpinkins@asc701.org or (870) 395-7059.

Friday, Sept. 16

New Hope pantry opens

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 9605 U.S. 65 South at Moscow, will open its food pantry Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon. Food will be given to households with children 18 years old and under through the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) Program. Also, food will be available to anyone without restrictions with picture ID from the food pantry ministry. New Hope will hand out food on a first come, first served basis until it's all gone. The New Hope Food Pantry ministry is partnered with the Arkansas Food Bank TANF program. For pre-registration for the TANF Program call (870) 209-3711.

NAACP state conference set

The Arkansas State Conference of the NAACP will be held in person at Little Rock after more than two years, according to a news release. The Dr. Jerry Jewell Freedom Fund Banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Sheraton Four Points, 925 S University Ave., Little Rock. Fort Smith Mayor George B. McGill will be the keynote speaker. Banquet tickets are available for purchase for $40 per ticket or $400 per table. Details: Wanda V. Neal, banquet committee chair, (870) 540-7399 or wanda_v_neal@hotmail.com or Mary Liddell, (870) 643-2383 or marylddll@yahoo.com.

Saturday, Sept. 17

House of Bread pantry opens

House of Bread Deliverance Church will open its pantry at the church's new location, 1501 W. Second Ave., on Sept. 17. Food will be handed out from 11 a.m. to noon or until all food boxes are gone, according to a news release.

Yoga in The Loft set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites ages 13 and older to exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor Florence "FloEssence" Love every third Saturday of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is on Sept. 17. The cost is is "pay-what-you-can" with $15 being recommended. This program takes place in the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Advanced registration is required at asc701.org/yoga or by calling (870) 536-3375. Participants may use provided yoga mats or bring their own. Please wear yoga-appropriate attire. Details: Kourtlynn Pinkins at kpinkins@asc701.org or (870) 395-7059.

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 17

Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts set

The Arts Center of the Grand Prairie will kick off the Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 at the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce. The festival highlights the programs of the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, according to news release. The public is also invited to the Art Walk featuring artists' displays set up in front of downtown merchants. The festival will accept youth and adult entries in the Visual Arts Category from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 23 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at the arts center, according to the Grand Prairie Arts Council. This professionally juried exhibit will be at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie Oct. 3-27. An artists' reception and open house will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 4. Details: www.grandprairiearts.com, artscenter001@gmail.com or (870) 673-1781.

VBS set at Bryant Street Park

St. Andrew Missionary Baptist Church and Shannon Road Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School at Bryant Street Park from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 and Oct. 8. Lunch will be provided eacch day. The theme is Returning to the Value of Life, according to a news release.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Foundation slates golf tourney

The Jefferson Regional Foundation will host its second annual golf tournament Sept. 22 at the Pine Bluff Country Club, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.To register or for sponsorship details, contact Laura Beth Shaner at (870) 541-7210 or shanerl@jrmc.org.

Taste of Southeast Arkansas set

The Taste of Southeast Arkansas will be held Sept. 22 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and the tasting starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter. "Join us for an evening of delicious food as you enjoy samplings from chefs from across Southeast Arkansas. This event is put on by the Jefferson County Young Professionals Network," according to http://pinebluffchamber.chambermaster.com/ Details: Chamber: (870) 535-0110.

Friday, Sept. 23

Deadline set for storm drain artists

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office and the Southeast Arkansas Stormwater Education Program are seeking artists to paint storm drain murals in Pine Bluff and White Hall. Sept. 23 is the application deadline, according to a news release. The main idea with the murals is that observers will stop to think about where water flows after it enters the storm drain. All painting supplies will be provided to the artist by the stormwater education program. For details or an application packet contact Kevin Harris at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office, (870) 534-1033 or klharris@uada.edu.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Seals Suicide Prevention sets gala

The community is invited to the D'Andre Seals Suicide Prevention Outreach Project Inaugural Gala on Sept. 24 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. A silent auction will begin at 5 p.m. and the gala starts at 6 p.m. Gala tickets are $50 per person. Tables are $400. A souvenir journal with advertising opportunities will be available. Ads are $100 for a full page, $50 for a half page, $40 for a fourth page and $25 for a business card. The attire is semi-formal. Lorenzo Lewis of The Confess Project will be the keynote speaker and the Rodney Block Collective will provide entertainment. Honorary co-chairs are Calvin and Janetta Booker, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The deadline for all purchases is Sept. 1. Details: Kenetta Ridgell, at (870) 818-7993. "The D'Andre Seals Suicide Prevention Outreach Project (DSOP) is a non profit, 501c3 organization," according to their Facebook page.

Weave and Unwind Workshop set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host Morgun Henson teaching the basic skills of weaving from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 24 at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Henson is ASC's communications and development coordinator. She will teach people to create a wall hanging step-by-step using weaving techniques: tabby weaving, soumak, rya, and more. The class is open to ages 21 and older and complimentary wine, beer, soda, water and coffee will be provided. The cost is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Materials are included and no experience is necessary. Registration is required at asc701.org/adult-classes or by calling (870) 536-3367, or visiting in person.

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 24

ASC to host CrEATe Lab

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas's healthy cooking series CrEATe Lab is back for fall 2022. Ages 10-17 can participate in six sessions from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 24, Oct. 1, Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Oct. 22, Oct. 29. The cost is $35 for all six sessions with half scholarships available. To register, visit asc701.org/create-lab or call ASC at (870) 536-3375. Faith Anaya and her Kids Cook! team will instruct the series. For details, contact ASC Education Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.

Friday, Sept. 30

United Way Day of Caring set

The United Way of Southeast Arkansas is planning its annual Day of Caring on Sept. 30. The agency is partnering with the Pine Bluff Parks & Recreation Department for the event, according to the United Way website. Day of Caring is a community-wide effort that brings together volunteers and local businesses to provide short-term, project-focused volunteer service with non-profit and public agencies. To volunteer or for more details, visit https://www.uwseark.org/

Through Friday, Sept. 30

LIHEAP available for utility aid

Officials with the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) began accepting applications July 25 for help with summer cooling bills, including those from Entergy Arkansas and other utilities. This assistance will be available through Sept. 30 or until funds run out. LIHEAP is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is designed to lower the energy burden for low-income households, according to a news release from Entergy. The program is offered in all 75 counties through community-based organizations. Details: https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/energy/assistance/caad.aspx .

Fire suppression applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is accepting applications for Wildland Fire Suppression Kits through Sept. 30. The forestry division received $293,600 through a U.S. Forest Service grant to provide 89 kits this year to rural volunteer fire departments across the state, according to a news release. Rural volunteer fire departments interested in applying should apply online and the applications is available at cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/ApplicationForWildlandFireSuppressionKit. Paper applications are available upon request. Details: Kathryn Mahan-Hooten at Kathryn.mahan@agriculture.arkansas.gov, (501)679-3183 or agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/rural-fire-protection-program/.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 30

SEA Fair, livestock show set

The Southeast Arkansas District Fair and Livestock Show will be held at Pine Bluff's Hestand Stadium Sept. 30-Oct. 2. A carnival and midway by El Dorado's Johnson Brothers will come Oct. 12-15, said Greg Bolin, president of the South Arkansas Livestock Association. The 2022 district fair, which welcomes entrants from about 19 counties, will kick off with the showing of cattle, sheep and rabbits on Sept. 30, continue with swine and poultry shows on Oct. 1 and finish with dairy goats on Oct. 2. Unlike in past years, no rodeo or parade will be held in conjunction with the fair.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include Oct. 1 -- Deak Harp Duo; Nov. 5 -- Kent Burnside; Dec. 3 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 5

St. Joseph to honor covid victims, front-line staff

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 412 W. Sixth Ave., will hold services honoring covid victims and front-line workers, according to a news release. Oct. 5 -- at 5:30 p.m., the church will host a service honoring everyone in the community who lost their lives to covid-19. "If you would like to bring a photo of your loved one, we would gladly display them at the front of the church. Please have them in a frame," a spokesman said. Oct. 12 -- at 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph is honoring all the healthcare and front line workers of the community who have come to the aid of those in need and saved so many lives. "We would love to see you and all your family on these days," the spokesman said. Details: St. Joseph Church, (870) 534-4701.

Friday, Oct. 21

NAACP plans annual banquet

The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP will present its 30th Dove Freedom Fund Banquet, in person, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Pine Bluff Convention. The keynote speaker will be Jackie Harris, circuit judge-elect for 11th West Judicial District of Arkansas, 4th Division, Sub District 11w.1, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The attire is semi-formal. The cost of the banquet is $40 per person. Tables are available for $400. The deadline to purchase tickets and tables is Oct. 11. To purchase tickets, tables or for more details, contact event chairmen Sharon Sergeant at (870) 718-4164 or Marikka Bender at (256) 513-1667, or NAACP President Wanda V. Neal at (870) 536-3141.

Through Saturday, Oct. 22

ASC to open Casiano exhibit

A new exhibition filled with unique portraits by Batesville-based artist Eliseo Casiano is open at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. ASC will host the Color, Faces, People exhibit in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 22. Details: asc701.org or eliseocasiano.com.

Through Thursday, Oct. 27

Conservation education grants available

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission's Division of Rural Services will award $808,146.04 to Arkansas schools and educators to support conservation education programs in the 2022-23 school year. Grant funds come from wildlife fines collected by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, according to a news release. Any school or conservation district in Arkansas may apply through Oct. 27. Details: https://www.arkansasedc.com/Rural-Services/division/grants/wildlife-education-grant.

Through Saturday, Nov. 5

ASC displays Art League exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the annual Pine Bluff Art League Juried Exhibition through Nov. 5. Juried by artist Virmarie DePoyster, the show will consist of selected works from members of the league.

Through Thursday, Dec. 1

Leadership PB nominations open

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Leadership Pine Bluff Class of 2023. Leadership Pine Bluff is a formal program to identify, inform and motivate emerging leaders, according to the Chamber newsletter. The group meets one day each month from January through September. During the sessions, participants network, develop, and learn more about industries and non-profits in the region. The cost of the program is $575 plus a $35 non-refundable application fee. Completed applications must be returned to the Chamber by Dec. 1. To nominate a candidate from one's business or organization, visit https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/2ba7c78a-6e23-4db7-a093-56e2c035fd00.pdf?rdr=true . Details: Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or call the Chamber at (870) 535-0110.

Underway

Farmer's Market open Saturdays

The Farmer's Market at Saracen Landing, 200 Lake Saracen Drive, will be open each Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department's Facebook page.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.