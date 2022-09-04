Clinton, Rice, Yo-Yo Ma and Paul Oakley Stovall coming to Crystal Bridges

The names Hillary Clinton, Condoleezza Rice and Yo-Yo Ma have something new in common. They'll all speak at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville before the end of 2022.

The lecture series is part of the programming surrounding the exhibit "We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy," which remains open through Jan. 2.

"We really leaned into the big ideas of the exhibition," says Marissa Reyes, chief learning and engagement officer at Crystal Bridges. "The Constitution and the other founding documents have not only been instrumental to how we formed our government, they continue to help define who we are as a nation. Our programs therefore aim to embrace this theme of relevancy.

"With every program decision we made, we kept ourselves in check by asking if this particular talk or presenter would help us answer the question 'What does the Constitution mean to us today?' With this goal of relevancy, we recognize that the exhibition is an opportunity to welcome diverse perspectives."

The museum's Great Hall can seat 450 people -- "not nearly enough, given the popularity of the upcoming talks," Reyes says. "Fortunately we have a wonderful collaboration with Arkansas PBS, and we are able to livestream the talks on our website as well as archive it for later viewing."

The lecture series schedule as released includes:

Artists as Changemakers -- 2 p.m. Oct. 2. The speaker will be David M. Rubenstein, philanthropist and co-founder and co-chairman of The Carlyle Group. He'll be joined on stage by Luis C. Garza, photojournalist and curator known for his work recording the tumultuous social events of the 1960s and 1970s for La Raza magazine; multidisciplinary artist Bethany Collins, who uses language to explore American history and the nuance of racial and national identities; and multimedia artist Sandow Birk, whose work deals with contemporary life in its entirety with an emphasis on social issues, according to the Crystal Bridges website.

Condoleezza Rice -- 5 p.m. Oct. 18. Drawing from her career and experiences as an educator, diplomat and secretary of state, Rice will share her perspectives on "how we create and sustain democracy through hard work, persistence, strong institutions, and dedicated citizens," according to the website. The event is already sold out.

An Evening With Carrie Mae Weems and Yo-Yo Ma -- 7 p.m. Nov. 10. Weems is a contemporary American artist working in photographs, text, fabric, audio, digital images, installation and video, according to her website. Yo-Yo Ma is a legendary cellist. The event is already sold out.

Veteran's Day Conversation -- Defending Our Constitution, 6 p.m. Nov. 11. Speakers will be Wesley Clark, retired general, U.S. Army, and former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe; Rick Waddell, retired lieutenant general in the United States Army Reserve and former assistant to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Commander Susan Kilrain, NASA astronaut, Navy test pilot, and aerospace engineer, according to the website.

Hillary Clinton -- 5 p.m. Nov. 30. Clinton will be joined onstage by Angie Maxwell, director of the Diane Blair Center of Southern Politics and Society at the University of Arkansas, according to the website. The event is already sold out.

Chef Nico Albert and Professor Gerald Torres -- 7 p.m. Dec. 15. Torres is professor of environmental justice and professor of law at Yale Law School, and Albert, a member of the Cherokee Nation, is a chef, caterer and student of traditional Indigenous cuisines.

Tickets for the other events in the series are $15 adults; $12 members; $5 students for each event at crystalbridges.org.