Club news: Hiking club, Letter Writers, Rotary and more

Garden Club

The Garden Club of Rogers will meet at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 6 at Grace Baptist Church, 2400 W. New Hope Road in Rogers.

The speaker will be Eric Fuselier. He will discuss how to incorporate native plants into the landscape. Fuselier is chapter president of Wild Ones Ozark.

Lunch will be served, and reservations are required. There will be pass-along plants and magazines, a horticulture report and a drawing for plant of the month.

Following the meeting, there will be a discussion about the Benton County Fair, how to sign up and how to prepare your plants.

Information: (206) 353-9535.

Lions Club

Fayetteville Lions Club will meet in person at noon Sept. 7 at Mermaids Restaurant in Fayetteville. Guest speaker will be Assistant Park Superintendent Tim Scott of Devil's Den State Park.

The Sept. 21 meeting will feature a guest speaker from the Children's Safety Center of Washington County.

Information: (479) 301-4341.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet in person and via Zoom at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 8 at Mermaids Restaurant. The program will be given by Judge Folgelman on Steamboat Sultana's new museum. Email the club for a link to the meeting if interested in the Zoom option.

Information: Email fvillerotary@gmail.com.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 10 in the Shiloh Meeting Hall at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale.

Liz Keen will discuss dyeing with indigo, from growing your own plants to multiple methods for dyeing fibers. Samples of plants and fibers will be available for show and study.

The guild is open to all who are interested in weaving. Monthly programs and some workshops are presented.

Information: nwahandweaversguild.com.

Andante

Andante Music Club announces a performance by Shaina Marinez, mezzo soprano, at 2 p.m. Sept. 11 in the Chapel at Central United Methodist Church, 2535 W. New Hope Road in Rogers.

Marinez is the winner in the women's voice category of the National Federation of Music Club's 2021 Young Artist Competition. Mary Scott Smith, collaborative piano, will accompany Martinez.

This program is also a memorial in loving memory of Mary Shambarger, sponsored by her daughter Susan Shambarger Goss and son-in-law Dr. Stephen L. Goss. A reception follows the program. The concert is free and open to the public.

Information: andantemusicclub.org or by bettylpierce@outlook.com.

Needlework

The Bella Vista Needlework Club will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 12 because the first Monday of September was Labor Day. The meeting is held at the OZK Bank conference room.

There will be a white elephant sale with the proceeds going to the club's treasury for charity donation at the end of the year. The Courtesy Van and a food bank have been the selected charities in the past, but any charity is up for a vote.

Members work on any needle craft they choose, such a knitting, crocheting, beading, cross stitch, embroidery, etc. There will be a short meeting, snacks, socializing and show and tell. This group meets the first Monday every month at the OZK Bank conference room. Annual dues are $2, and new members are welcome as well as guests.

Retired Teachers

The Washington County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 12 at Mermaids Restaurant in Fayetteville. A buffet luncheon is available. All school personnel are welcome for information and presentations.

Information: Email mfayejones@gmail.com.

Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus is looking for a few good men to join the group at 6:30 p.m. Mondays, beginning Sept. 12, at the First Methodist Church on Boyce Drive in the church choir room, just west of the main doors. The chorus is starting preparation for the Christmas concert in December.

There is no audition; reading music is a plus but not a requirement; a love of singing and desire to have a good time are qualifications this group is looking for.

Information: Email director John Matthews at jmatt0952@gmail.com or call the chorus' president, Larry Kolbe, at (479) 876-6122.

Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at Highland Crossings Center, Room 1001, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The program will be "LastPass Password Manager and Related Topics," presented by Woody Ogden. Password managers are an essential tool for tracking and managing secure passwords for online accounts and devices with passwords. There will be a video on usage of LastPass and a discussion of other aspects of password management. This will be an in-person meeting with a Zoom simulcast.

The following classes are currently scheduled for September: Sept 20 -- Using Windows 10, with Joel Ewing, 9 a.m.-noon; and Sept. 28 -- Computer Security for Regular People, Part 2, with Justin Sell, 4-6 p.m.

The next Help Clinics, which are held from 9 a.m. to noon, will be on Sept. 21 and Oct. 1.

Information: (479) 696-8867 or bvcomputerclub.org.

Letter Writers

The Northwest Arkansas Letter Writers' Group will meet at 4 p.m. Sept. 13 in the conference room at the Bella Vista Public Library. This month, guest speaker David Todd will present the history of the Universal Postal Union.

The group is open to anyone interested in preserving the art of letter writing.

Information: Pat at patkirby49@gmail.com.

Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will be hiking Sept. 14 from the Centerpoint TH to Steel Creek Campground on the Old River Trail. This hike includes spurs to the Goat Bluff Overlook and Granny Henderson's Cabin. This hike is 8.8 miles with seven river crossings.

Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, trail boss, at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net.

Information: bvhikingclub.com.

Fleet Reserve

The Fleet Reserve Association will meet at noon Sept. 17 at Wagon Wheel Country Cafe, 4080 N. Thompson St. in Springdale. FRA meets the third Saturday of each month. The Fleet Reserve Association is a nonprofit organization that represents the interest of the Sea Service community. The only requirement to join FRA is to have served in the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps or the U.S. Coast Guard.

Information: (479) 841-4856 or email vic.walker65@gmail.com.