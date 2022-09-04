Webinar to offer agri careers insights

Caleb Pearson, senior counsel at BASF, will speak during the National Agricultural Law Center's webinar as part of the "Growing Careers in Agricultural Law" series at 11 a.m. Sept. 7.

There's no cost to attend the session and registration is available at https://uada.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eh_LN0PjQTGQCRj8HRDrHw#/registration.

It was the collegiate organization MANRRS (Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Related Sciences) and a summer job that helped shape Pearson's career, according to a news release from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

Pearson majored in agricultural economics at Purdue's School of Agriculture with the eye to a career in commodities. However, in his senior year, he decided to pursue a career in law and enrolled at Howard University School of Law.

"I was fortunate enough to land an extraordinary summer law clerk position at the then-Dow AgroSciences -- now Corteva -- where my first real-world experience was in agriculture, environmental, biotechnology, and food law," he said. "From there, the rest is history."

Pearson will be sharing details of that decision on Sept. 7 during the webinar.

"The essential thing to understand is that the world of food and agriculture law is vast," Pearson said. "Agriculture and food is an umbrella that contains environmental laws such as the Federal Insecticide, Rodenticide, and Fungicide Act; the Clean Water Act, and the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act--to name a few. Additionally, agriculture lawyers specialize in litigation, regulatory law, and policy."

Harrison Pittman, director of the National Agricultural Law Center, said the "Growing Careers" series is meant to encourage students considering a legal career to look at agriculture and food law.

FBT among recipients of Dallas grant

Nearly $559,000 in funding was awarded to 38 community-based organizations by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and its members.

Recipients included a southeast Arkansas bank, according to a news release.

FHLB Dallas members provided $158,895 in funding, and FHLB Dallas contributed $400,000 in match-funding through its Partnership Grant Program.

Among participating members in the program are FBT Bank & Mortgage, Fordyce, Arkansas; First National Bank of Louisiana, Crowley, Louisiana; BankPlus, Jackson, Mississippi; Lea County State Bank, Hobbs, New Mexico; and Veritex Community Bank, Dallas, Texas.

"We are thrilled to be a first-time participant in the PGP," Daniel Pledger, vice president at FBT Bank & Mortgage, said in the release. "We have participated in other FHLB Dallas community investment programs, and we were looking for additional outreach opportunities."

FHLB Dallas member institutions contribute $500 to $4,000 to a CBO, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio to provide the CBO up to $12,000 per member. PGP grants are awarded annually through FHLB Dallas' member institutions.

The awards help promote and strengthen relationships between CBOs and FHLB Dallas members, according to the release. Details: fhlb.com/pgp.

Preservation program offers grant

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program (AHPP) grant application period opens Monday for the Historic County Courthouse and Historic Preservation Restoration grants.

This period includes acceptance of the optional pre-application submission of a Letter of Intent. The LOI allows AHPP to provide project development assistance and to identify best preservation practices according to the Secretary of the Interior's Standards for Rehabilitation.

The LOI requests information regarding both the property and the proposed project, according to a news release.

AHPP accepts the LOI and the final application via the online portal available at https://www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=arkansasheritage.

Details: Grants Administrator Heather Carter at heather.carter@arkansas.gov or (501)324-9880.