Dallas cellist solos with Fort Smith Symphony in season opener

Tess Crowther Kent is a very busy musician.

"I'm primarily a freelance cellist, so I play with dozens of different musical groups," the Dallas resident says. "Some more regularly than others, but I am usually performing or recording four or five times a week with various artists and ensembles. I do also teach! I have a private studio with around 20 students. I'm also a guest teacher/clinician with the Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra and several high schools in the DFW area."

However, once a month or so during the season, Kent makes the drive to the Arkansas River Valley to play with the Fort Smith Symphony. Asked why, she says, "So many reasons!"

"The people: the musicians in the Fort Smith Symphony are not only amazing musicians but some of my best friends, and we always have so much fun on concert weekends. The music: John Jeter is an incredible conductor and leader. His musicianship and positive attitude are really unique, and the culture he has built in the orchestra makes it so great to be a part of. The town: I love all the shops, restaurants and cafes, and of course the amazing community that supports our performances. Overall I feel really valued as a member of the Fort Smith Symphony. All of that makes it totally worth it!"

On Sept. 10, Kent will be the soloist on Haydn's Cello Concerto No. 1, one of three pieces that will make up the orchestra's season opener. The 7 p.m. concert also includes Max Richter's cinematic "On the Nature of Daylight" and Antonin Dvorak's thrilling New World Symphony.

"Our season opening concert is our only 'traditional' program of classics all season," says Jeter, the orchestra's music director. "Max Richter's music is immensely popular. Although his music can be very complex, he is also brilliant at taking simple harmonic and melodic ideas and making them extremely compelling. 'On the Nature of Daylight' is his most well-known work. It is for string orchestra and combines three simple melodic elements into an incredibly emotional and hypnotic work. The music's gripping emotional content has resulted in it being featured in 22 movies and television shows -- most notably 'Shutter Island' and "'Stranger than Fiction.'

"The Haydn concerto -- written around 1765 for Joseph Weigl, whom the composer knew well and worked with often -- is one of the most popular of all cello concertos, and of course Dvorak's New World Symphony is performed more often than most any other symphony."

Kent's relationship with Haydn's concerto goes back to when she was 13, but she started playing the cello at the age of 3.

"I don't have any memories of choosing music, or even starting to play the cello, since I was so young," she says. "The story that I'm told is that my mom asked if I wanted to play cello and I said 'sure!' I probably didn't even know what a cello was."

It has been a joy to work on the Haydn concerto again, she adds.

"I always try to embody the character and feeling of whatever piece I am preparing, so working on something with so much fun and joy in the music has made for very cheerful practicing," says Kent, who grew up in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. "What has been an interesting challenge is that I first learned the first movement of this concerto when I was 13. So in preparing that movement for this performance I noticed myself getting caught up practicing things that were hard as a 13-year-old that are no longer hard for me."

After the concert, guests are invited to an 8:30 p.m. after-party at the Bakery District next door to the ArcBest Performing Arts Center.

"Audience and musicians alike love this opportunity to hang out and celebrate post concert," says Jeter. "The entire audience and orchestra are invited. Concert tickets can be be used for a free beverage at this event, [and] there is always excellent live music for everyone to enjoy. 'After-Party' music throughout this season will feature the Fort Smith Symphony String Quartet, Kool Cats Jazz Quartet, Fort Smith Symphony Brass Quintet, The Crumbs and more."

Tess Crowther Kent earned her undergraduate degree at the Glenn Gould School at the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto and her master's degree at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. She lives in Dallas and plays music with various artists and ensembles, teaches in her own studio and is a clinician with the Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra and several high schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, in addition to playing with the Fort Smith Symphony. (Courtesy Photo)

