Dig in at ASC tinker event

Tinkerfest, the annual hands-on tinkering event at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, is heading outside this year.

This year’s event, TinkerGarden, is set for 1-3 p.m. Sept. 10 in the ART Yard at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. All activities are free and open to the public.

The theme for the 2022 event is gardening, with a slate of horticulture-related activities planned, according to a news release.

The event is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate office of the Arkansas Community Foundation.

Volunteers with GSC Community Gardens at Pine Bluff will teach visitors about composting and the process of creating fertile soil. GSC will also have its mobile farmers market van on site.

The other activity stations will include: Sensory Herb Garden: Visitors can use their senses to explore the smells, taste, and feel of different herbs used for cooking.

Rock Garden: Visitors can paint and decorate stones to take home to use as decor in their gardens.

Flower Garden: Visitors can decorate clay pots and pot plants in them to take home.

Bee Hotels: Visitors can make their own bee hotels, which are small multi-compartment homes that encourage bees to nest in them.

The annual Tinkerfest features a different concept each year. Shakeelah Rahmaan, ASC’s education programs manager, said she picked this year’s theme in part because of renewed interest in gardening in today’s culture.

“People want to learn how to grow their own food but don’t always know where to start,” she said. “I only recently learned about GSC Community Gardens and I am thankful that they are bringing their knowledge to ASC.” Obafemi Kinsiedilele and Freddie Savage Jr. run GSC Community Gardens, where their mission is to encourage, inspire, educate, and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

The ASC event will make use of the outdoor area behind the ARTSpace. Dubbed the ART Yard, the paved space features sculptures and a garden, and is frequently the site of events like ASC’s monthly Live@5 concert series. Herbs and produce from the garden have been used for ASC’s nutritious cooking class CrEATe Lab, and more gardening-related programs are in the works, Rahmaan said.

“We were very fortunate to receive a donation to help us create our garden in 2020, and we want to share all that becomes of it with our community,” she said.

ASC’s garden was created with the community in mind, according to Rahmaan.

“We wanted to sustain a green space that could be used for CrEATe Lab, during our after-school programs, and to even connect it to our outreach programs. It is important to us to offer resources that will allow our community to be a healthier Pine Bluff. We will slowly but surely expand our garden in the hopes that the food that we grow will touch the lives of our visitors in the best way possible,” she said.



