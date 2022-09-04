Dollarway handed second loss in 47-0 shutout to Texarkana

TEXARKANA -- The Texarkana Razorbacks rolled to an impressive 47-0 shutout win over the Dollarway Cardinals on Friday night.

The Hogs' offense was on full display as their defense completed the lopsided victory in front of a happy home crowd at Arkansas High School's Razorback Stadium.

Texarkana (1-1) dominated the game from start to finish in their home opener of the 2022 campaign against the outmanned Cardinals (0-2).

The Razorbacks received the opening kickoff and they wasted no time in setting the tone. It took AHS only five plays and a minute off the clock to score.

Courtland Loudermill, a sophomore running back, dashed 62 yards for the score. The Hogs added a 2-point run for an 8-0 lead.

That was the only score of the first quarter, but the Texarkana offense then exploded for 32 more points to build a commanding 40-0 lead at halftime.

Loudermill would go on to score three touchdowns in the first half, gaining 172 yards on the ground, highlighted by a second touchdown run of 50 yards. He also had a 61-yard scoring reception.

Junior quarterback Nate Wall completed 11 of 17 passing attempts for 130 yards and three scores. His only mishap came during the first quarter when he threw an interception with the Hogs driving into the Cardinals' 20-yard line.

Wall's first touchdown came with 7:45 left to play in the second quarter on a shuffle pass to Loudermill that ended 55 yards later for the score. Wide receiver Javen Davis would later catch a 5-yard scoring toss from Wall at the 4:00 mark of the second quarter.

The Razorbacks' final score of the first half came on Wall's 15-yard scoring strike to Kahim Webster over the middle.

Texarkana's defense had two sacks and two fumble recoveries. Linebacker Kamryn Holloway sacked Dollarway's quarterback on fourth down, and he recovered a fumble and ran it into the end zone for the Hogs' final score.

NEXT UP ...

The Razorbacks travel to Arkadelphia next Friday to tackle the Badgers. Dollarway will host Camden Fairview then in a battle of Cardinals.