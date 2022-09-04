Fight to the finish





FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas closed out Saturday's season-opener the Sam Pittman way: Dominating on the ground.

The No. 19 Razorbacks kept the ball the final 5:49 after No. 23 Cincinnati had pulled within a touchdown to clinch a hard-fought 31-24 victory before a crowd of 74,751, the seventh-largest at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas beat the Bearcats in their first meeting and won as a ranked team in a season-opener against a ranked opponent for the first time ever on campus and the first time at home since a 22-7 upset of No. 5 Southern California at Little Rock in 1974.

"Unbelievable," Pittman said of milking the final 5:49. "I'm an old offensive line coach, you know.

"But it was 5-something, 5:49, and two timeouts. We never gave it back now. That's hard. I don't care who you're playing, that's hard to do. You can go the whole season and not have one of them and we did."

Said Cincinnati Coach Luke Fickell: "We didn't get it done. We didn't play well on both sides of the ball to get the job done. We were in a tough environment against a really good football team."

Quarterback KJ Jefferson came up big with a pair of third-down conversion runs on the clinching series, including a 15-yard run on third and 9.

"We practice those scenarios," Jefferson said. "Coach Pittman puts us in different scenarios like that. So just being able to ... everybody transition their mindset to four-minute mode, two-minute mode. Just being able to just try to seal the win, kill a lot of clock and just make sure to get first downs."

Pittman said Jefferson just seems to rise to the occasion at game-clinching time.

"It seems to me like when the game gets a little tighter, a little closer, a little where he's got to take over the game -- he has that knack to do it," Pittman said. "Most every time we need him to win the game, he makes some kind of play. "

Raheim Sanders ran for 117 yards and tight end Trey Knox caught two touchdown passes to spark Arkansas, which opened against a Bearcat team that went 13-1 and played in the College Football Playoffs last season.

Transfer defenders Drew Sanders, Landon Jackson and Jordan Domineck all had key sacks and cornerback Dwight McGlothern made the defensive play of the game for Arkansas with an interception and 51-yard return to set up the first touchdown.

"It's always good when you can beat a team that was in the College Football Playoff," Arkansas safety Simeon Blair said. "They're a great team. ... I feel that's just an energy booster for ourselves to know that we can play like we always can. We can play at a high level against good teams of that magnitude."

The victory came at a significant cost, however, as defensive backs Myles Slusher and Jalen Catalon both exited with what looked like shoulder or neck injuries. Pittman said he was uncertain how long the pair might be out. Latavious Brini took over at safety with Blair, Jayden Johnson and Trent Gordon picking up Slusher's reps at nickel back.

The Razorbacks outgained their visitors 447-436 in total offense while rushing for 224 yards and passing for 223.

The Bearcats passed for 325 yards but left a handful of potential big plays unfulfilled on overthrown balls down the field.

Arkansas shut out the error-prone Bearcats in the first half. Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant had overthrows on deep balls for open receivers at least three times in the opening half. Transfer kicker Ryan Coe, who was 14 of 17 on field goals at Delaware last year, missed from 25 and 47 yards as Arkansas led 14-0 at intermission.

The momentum turned on Cincinnati's opening possession after the Bearcats went 3 for 3 on third down conversions and drove 59 yards to the Arkansas 24.

On first down, Bryant targeted Tyler Scott on an out route, but McGlothern undercut the play, picked off the pass and navigated 51 yards through traffic to the Bearcats' 29.

"The corner made a really good play," Bryant said. "He kind of baited me into that one."

A holding call, one of a couple that negated long runs, slowed the Hogs, but only momentarily. Matt Landers caught a 19-yard pass to move the chains, then Jefferson followed strong blocking over the left side for a 15-yard touchdown to open the scoring at the 6:18 mark of the first quarter.

Arkansas traded nine consecutive scoreless possessions with the Bearcats ending on Coe's missed 47-yard field-goal try, which caromed backward off the right goal post.

The Razorbacks executed a two-minute drill to perfection after taking over at their 30 with 1:14 remaining. Warren Thompson's 19-yard catch converted a third down to stoke the series, then Sanders had a 37-yard gain around right end to reach the 5.

On the next snap, Jefferson feigned a quarterback draw, then floated a jump pass into Knox, who was covered in the end zone.

"Well, I ain't going to lie. I couldn't find KJ when I turned back around," Knox said. "Then I just see the ball float in the air, and I said, 'How am I going to catch this?' I started backpedaling ... so I just kind of like jumped backwards. I mean, I caught the ball, so the rest is history, boss."

Cincinnati came out strong in the second half, scoring on its first three possessions and eventually cutting its deficit to 21-17.

The Bearcats drove 75 yards in 12 plays and scored on Corey Kiner's 5-yard run to make it 14-7.

Arkansas answered with a 75-yard march that included Rashod Dubinion's 29-yard catch and run and Jadon Haselwood's high-point touchdown grab from 19 yards.

Bryant had throws of 30 and 35 yards in a three-play Bearcats sequence that concluded on Nick Mardner's 35-yard post route score and pulled Cincinnati within 21-14.

The game turned moments later, after Jefferson muffed a snap and the Bearcats' Eric Phillips recovered on the Arkansas 3. Instead of powering in for a tying touchdown, the Bearcats went backward with series of 5-yard penalties, aided by a roaring crowd in the north end zone.

"Sim[eon Blair] and I were trying to get everyone going: 'Hey. Listen, lock in and only let them have three,'" said linebacker Bumper Pool, who led the Hogs with 13 tackles. "The crowd got behind us. The place was rocking and super loud."

Cincinnati, prepared to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 3, drew a second delay of game penalty on the series and had to settle for Coe's 26-yard field goal to draw within 21-17.

Arkansas responded immediately with a 61-yard drive that ended on Cam Little's 32-yard field goal to go back up by a touchdown.

Cincinnati's Tre Tucker returned a punt 30 yards early in the fourth quarter to set the Bearcats up at the Arkansas 37.

Two plays later, Domineck pulled off an inside spin move on left tackle James Tunstall, hacked Bryant's arm as he drew back to throw and recovered the loose ball at the Bearcats' 49.

Jefferson made it hurt, finding Knox two plays later on a throw over the right side. Knox spun, picked up a block from Ketron Jackson and skirted the right sideline for a 32-yard touchdown to extend the Arkansas lead to 31-17.





Hogs quarterback KJ Jefferson celebrates after running for a touchdown in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against the Bearcats at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





