Five structures Crystal Bridges Museum consider concept of home

Architecture affects our daily lives, whether we're aware of it or not.

Five design firms from various parts of the country participated in the creation of a new exhibit at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art to start conversations around contemporary housing, the challenges in making it affordable and the many ways in which we could live.

Dylan Turk, Crystal Bridges special projects editor of architecture and design, says "Architecture at Home" began as a way to explore the challenges in the housing industry. That was in response to seeing local bungalows torn down and people needing a place to live -- all amid rising inflation, the cost of living soaring and the housing bubble making it difficult to secure a residence.

It made him wonder what could be changed if some of the best minds in design worked thoughtfully on the problems.

Turk selected the five firms from a list of 175 housing experts and gave each the assignment of designing and fabricating a 500-square-foot prototype of a house that could serve a family of three.

"Initially I thought the exhibition would be ... five solutions that we need to do tomorrow to fix housing," Turk says. In reality, as they got to work, they faced the covid-19 pandemic, George Floyd was murdered, the Black Lives Matter movement began, and the political situation caused them to turn inward about the sacredness of the spaces where we live. "What the exhibition is actually about is the important relationship of human beings and the space we live in and how communities can leverage these spaces to make (people) happier, more sustainable, more diverse and work as a better place to live."

As a result, some of the installations became deeply personal to those making the prototype, while others were very localized to Arkansas through the materials used and the priorities around creating a place Arkansans would want to -- and be able to afford to -- live.

The fun, Turk says, was in giving each firm a unique opportunity and giving the space for their creativity to shine without "putting up too many roadblocks."

The prototype made by LEVENBETTS, a firm out of New York, stuck with that hyperlocalized approach by using only materials from Arkansas. It started with studying satellite imagery of Bentonville, since they couldn't visit in the thick of the pandemic, as a way to keep an eye on the changes of the region.

Once they were able to travel, designers went to El Dorado for the harvesting of trees, in which the architects literally picked which ones they were going to use. The firm partnered with the Sustainable Forestry Initiative to better choose which trees to use in order to keep the forest ecosystem functioning smoothly.

The timber of the prototype is stacked, laminated Arkansas pine. The hard scale CLT (cross laminated timber) panels were made through a company from British Columbia that recently built a factory in Conway. Once printed, they were cut to the exact shapes needed for the structure.

"What's important about this to me is its affordability, attainability, accessibility and how it shows that innovation can also align with beauty," Turk says. "They've taken materials from our state to create a space that makes you feel a certain way."

Turk says the way the structure causes viewers to notice how the light falls and to experience and interact with nature is the magical part and what architecture does when it's good.

Each prototype in the exhibition can be expanded upon to suit the potential or future occupants for housing based off of it and dependent on their individual needs, such as multigenerational living or aging in place, for example.

"Depending on who would live in this space, it can be manipulated to fit the needs of those people," Turk says. "When thinking about making housing, it's important [that it be] not only affordable and successful in its attainability and how it functions for real people."

The MUTUO design firm, based in Los Angeles, went against the initial assignment a bit, Turk says, because they wanted to make a larger statement about the rigidity within the American housing system. Among MUTUO's most trusted contractors was a man named Abraham who was incredibly skilled and responsible, but because he's not an American citizen and doesn't have a bank account in the U.S., he couldn't get any financing or lending to buy land and build a home in L.A. -- despite having the money and skills needed to do it himself.

"He's outside the system," Turk says. MUTUO articulated the rigidity of that housing system, including the regulations, the financing, material infrastructure and the lobbying behind who has access to materials, through concrete columns on a grid with utilitarian metal rising up.

All the columns are hand carved, including two hand-carved totems made in northern Mexico and a center column of ceramic made in the same area.

"There's an amazing contrast between the machine-made and the soul, things that humans have passed down for generations," Turk says, noting that it should inspire the viewer to question whether the two things can exist together and suggest that if we shatter the columns and design from the soul, houses could look a lot different. "This installation is a real metaphor and representation of the entire concept of the show, which is that yes, change can happen, but we've got to change our system and the barriers."

The goal, Turk says, is to ensure more people have housing that functions for them and is inspiring for their lives.

"Not my HUD house," a prototype by studio:indigenous, holds a lot of personal connections for its architect, Chris Cornelius, who grew up in HUD housing on a reservation in northern Wisconsin. The experience shaped his architectural practice, Turk says.

During a master's class that Cornelius did at Harvard, they examined HUD housing on Indigenous reservations from southern Canada all throughout the U.S. and were struck by how alike they all were. They all used the same materials and were made in the same shapes -- completely void of any connection to the specific cultures and identities they were building within.

In his resulting prototype is a structure that constructed elements important to his identity and Indigenous heritage, elements that were not in the HUD house he grew up in.

Along the exterior are a number of jingles, similar to the ones you would find on Indigenous dresses. These have an extra little meaningful element since they are also echoed in the Jeffrey Gibson punching bag within the Crystal Bridges collection. The jingles are tied on with leather strings and move when the wind blows.

"This should talk about the performative and spiritual, the ritualistic aspect of what an Indigenous structure needs to have," Turk says.

A hearth is a major element of this prototype, giving the family a place for ritualistic practices around a fire. It also allows them to have a place to stand in their home and look at the stars, something else important to Cornelius' identity.

On the interior walls are stamps that read "pasteurized process American cheese donated by U.S. Department of Agriculture for food help programs not to be sold or exchanged." Turk says it's a conversation about the relationship between Indigenous people and the federal government, the struggle around removing their identity while also being dependent on the government for resources and housing.

Totem House: Histories of Negation by studioSUMO is the most surprising of the structures you'll encounter in the exhibit, Turk says. The design firm out of Boston and New Haven merged the history and acknowledges that timeline in how you use the domestic space.

The structure is in four segments, four totems, each with a general square shape with a triangle on top. Unlike the other prototypes, which are generally free of program -- meaning the space can be dictated as the family needs -- this one has very specific uses in mind for each segment: kitchen, bathroom, entertainment, etc.

Looking closely, a visitor can see etchings for where the sink should be placed and even where the shoes should be stowed. Materials for the exterior and the roof would be dependent on the location, Turk says, perhaps adobe if you're building in New Mexico or all glass in sunny, warm places like California.

"That's beautiful, but there's another layer" to it, Turk says. Writing etched into the sides of the totems reflects historic, defining events and moments of Northwest Arkansas from 1750 to today, including laws, elections, lynchings and other things that changed our society.

In the end it was a cross-section of the Trail of Tears, the path of the Civil War, the series of sundown towns that pushed Black Americans north. The timeline was created through research by Yolande Daniels and funded with a federal grant.

"Why are we imbuing domestic space with the history of people on this land?" Turk asks. "We've got to acknowledge why we're here and where we came from and what contributed to why we're standing here having a conversation about affordable housing and who that affects the most."

A stairway leads to a second floor on one of the totems, which symbolizes standing on the foundations of everyone who came before you and having hope to innovate for the future, Turk says.

Furthest down the trail is the prototype by Pablo Perez and PPAA (Perez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados). It was made in Mexico City and sent in pieces, along with its aluminum beams, to be put together here in Northwest Arkansas, Turk says. Ordinarily Perez designs and builds in the most populated cities of the world. Faced with constructing in a more rural setting, Perez kept returning to the images of Aztec and Mayan ruins being overtaken by the natural world.

"We can try our hardest to fight against nature, but it will persist," Turk says. PPAA's prototype lends itself to the question "What if we think about designing and building structures that lean into the connection to the natural world rather than starting off fighting it?"

The structure's clouded but translucent walls give it a definite greenhouse vibe, and that is intentional. Perez was exploring the idea of treating human bodies like we treat plants and vegetables: by giving them sunlight, creating a perfect climate and connecting to the outdoors.

"It's his dream that it gets taken over," Turk says. Out on the back patio, look up and take time to see the light come through the leaves and appreciate the architecture of the forest, he encourages visitors. "It reminds me of being home...which is something I think is important for people to lean into the place."

MUTUO’s installation is a metaphor and representation of the entire concept of the "Architecture at Home" exhibit by placing at the forefront a high contrast between machine-made and objects humans have passed down for generations to point to design that starts with the soul rather than the grid. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



“Not my HUD house” by studio:indigenous explores ways to build houses that connect with the specific cultures and identities that they’re being built within. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Totem House by studioSUMO adds a layer of historical context for the region into the spaces where we live. Its exterior is etched with a timeline of society-changing events from 1750 to today. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Pablo Perez and PPAA (Perez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados) created this prototype in Mexico City and then sent it to Northwest Arkansas, where it was assembled. Perez leaned into making a structure connects with the natural world, rather than fighting it from the outset. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

