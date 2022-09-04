Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• THE BREAKFAST SPOT, 409 S. State St., Ste A. Date of inspection Aug. 25. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.

• THE BREAKFAST SPOT, 409 S. State St., Ste A. Date of follow-up inspection Aug. 25. No violations reported. (This follow up by email regards item #2 only, CFM (certified food protection manager.) Therefore; no signature.

• KITCHENS ON WHEELS mobile, 407 W. Martin Place. Date of inspection Aug. 25. Owner said that the mobile unit has not been in operation since September 2020. Counter tops in kitchen are unclean. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. No water observed in establishment during inspection. Hot water generation and distribution system shall be sufficient to meet the peak hot water demands throughout the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. Water is needed in mobile before opening next. Floors in mobile are unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. No lighting observed in establishment. Lighting needed before opening next.

• SUPER 1 FOODS, 2800 Hazel St. Date of inspection Aug. 25. Observed produce walk in cooler ceiling fan leaking condensation onto greens. Greens that had direct contamination were pulled to be discarded and other greens were moved from the area. Cornmeal, flour, and sugar shelves have food spillage on them. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Walk in meat freezer floors have ice accumulation and food spillage on them. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• SUPER 1 FOODS deli, 2800 Hazel St. Date of inspection Aug. 25. Observed bakery items for decorating in the bakery hand washing sink. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. No paper towels observed in the back deli hand washing sink. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. No soap observed in the back deli hand washing sink. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder or bar) at each handwashing sink. Can opener blade was visibly unclean. EQUIPMENT FOOD-CONTACT SURFACES and UTENSILS shall be clean to sight and touch. Can opener was moved to the three compartment sink to be cleaned during inspection. Chicken (51 and 53 degrees F) in food bulk case is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Chicken was pulled to be discarded during inspection. Inspector spoke with the manager about not double stacking the product in this case since the top layer was out of temperature. Observed seasonings out of their original packages and in bulk bins being stored not labeled. Food not in the original packages for use in establishment must be identified with the common name of the food. Seasoning bins were labeled during inspection. Ceiling vents behind the ceiling fans are visibly soiled. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.