About 74 million years ago, the now-arid landscape of northwestern New Mexico was covered with jungles and marshes that bordered a warm sea — and roamed by a huge horned dinosaur related to triceratops.

That’s the conclusion drawn by researchers from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, where a fossil unearthed in the 1970s has been identified as a new genus and species of dinosaur.

Bisticeratops froeseorum was named in part for the region where it was found — and in part for an electronic-music pioneer.

Bisticeratops was a horned, plant-eating dinosaur, or ceratopsian, from the same group as the famous triceratops, with an estimated body length of about 18 feet. The fossil includes most of the skull.

The skull shows bite marks from a large predatory dinosaur, probably a tyrannosaur, although it is uncertain whether this was from active predation or from scavenging after it died.

Though the dinosaur’s genus name points to where the skull was found, its species name is a nod to one of paleontologist Sebastian Dal-man’s favorite bands, Tangerine Dream.