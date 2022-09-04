Game and Fish banquet

The Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation hosted the 31st Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame Banquet on Aug. 27 in the Statehouse Convention Center.

The evening began with a reception for inductees Duane Hada, Jeff Lawrence, Bob Butler and Brad Wimberly.

About 1,500 people attended the banquet, which included the induction into the Hall of Fame, raffles, silent and live auctions, a catfish dinner with all the trimmings, and presenting J.D. Simpson III as the Legacy Award winner.

Amber and Randy Milligan served as event chairmen of the banquet, which honors Arkansans who have been instrumental in expanding the use and enjoyment of the state's outdoor resources and broadening conservation education.

Money raised during the evening supports the work of the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins