Graves’ ‘homecoming’ helps Opera in the Rock





Mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves says she used to spend a lot of time in and around Central Arkansas. But it has been more than 16 years since she performed here — a March 2006 recital at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

This weekend she's making what she calls a "homecoming," a Friday recital that benefits, and kicks off the 2022-23 season for, Little Rock's Opera in the Rock.

During her career Graves has appeared in a number of the world's great opera houses and concert halls, including New York's Metropolitan Opera, where she made her debut in 1995. But the Hall she'll be singing in Friday is untested as an opera venue.

The Hall is on West Ninth Street, once the thriving center of Black commerce in Little Rock in the early-to-middle 20th century, and in its short existence as a music venue has mostly involved performances in more popular genres.

Graves calls her program for Friday's fundraiser "A Celebration of America," rife with works by American composers. She and pianist Laura Ward will perform "some patriotic things," she says, a well as "Notes from Robert," a song cycle she commissioned from "my wonderful dear friend," composer John Conahan: musical settings of letters from Graves' husband, transplant surgeon Robert Montgomery.

"He understands my voice," she says of Conahan. "They work very well."

And, she says, in the wake of covid-19 lockdowns and cancellations, "I'm just so grateful to be back in a theater, sharing with an audience, and so grateful that they invited me."

Graves' 2006 UCA recital resulted from a connection with Robert Holden, a fellow student at the New England Conservatory of Music, who now teaches there.

But she's not sure how this "gig" came about.

"I actually don't know how the contact got made," she says. "It may have come directly from the agency."

She still maintains some Arkansas connections, including Karen McGaha Bryan, a retired Arkansas music educator now living in Hot Springs, who is a member of the board of the Denyce Graves Foundation.

She won't be spending much time here on this visit, however, which she describes as "an in-and-out event." She'll be headed out the following morning for another event in Dallas. Normally, though, she'd be perfectly happy to hang around.

"I never see people in advance, but afterward — I'm the girl you want at your parties," she says, calling said parties "a chance to meet people and connect with them."

TITLE ROLES

Graves is probably best known to opera fans for her performances in the title roles of Georges Bizet's "Carmen" and Camille Saint-Saens' "Samson and Dalila" (that's Dalila, of course, not Samson) in which she has shone on the stages of the Metropolitan Opera, the Vienna Staatsoper, the Royal Opera House and Covent Garden in London, San Francisco Opera, Opera National de Paris and the Lyric Opera of Chicago, among many others.

During the 2021-22 season, she appeared as Maria in George Gershwin's "Porgy and Bess" at the Metropolitan Opera. She sang with the Met orchestra and chorus under the direction of Yannick Nezet-Seguin in a special, season-opening performance of Gustav Mahler's "Symphony No. 2," titled "Resurrection," and with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra for a concert honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (A list of her operatic triumphs and premieres is too long to present here, but you can find her biography at imgartists.com/roster/denyce-graves-montgomery.)

Graves just wrapped up her involvement with the Glimmerglass Festival in Cooperstown, N.Y., where she made her directorial debut with a new production of "Carmen" (a co-production with Minnesota Opera). And after sending her daughter Ella off to college, she's headed back home to Washington.

"And then it starts," she says.

This season she'll be concentrating not as much on performing but on the work of her foundation and its current project, Shared Voices, in which some of the nation's elite conservatories pair with historically Black colleges and universities with a goal of providing exchanges between students — and possibly faculty — "to further enhance the learning opportunities for all."

The official launch is set for Sept. 30 at Howard University in Washington. The list of prospective conservatories includes the Manhattan School of Music, the Juilliard School, Johns Hopkins' Peabody Institute, the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, the New England Conservatory of Music and Oberlin College and its Conservatory of Music. College partners include Spelman College, Howard University, Fisk University, Morehouse College, Bowie State University, Morgan State University and Texas Southern University. Consortium collaborators include the Metropolitan Opera and the Smithsonian Institution.

"It's the most important work I've ever done," Graves says simply.

A Masked Ball

Benefit/season kickoff for Opera in the Rock

6 p.m. Friday , The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St., Little Rock; red carpet/cocktail reception/silent auction; 7 p.m. dinner and awards; 8 p.m. performance by mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves; 9:30 p.m. after-party with music by Nicky Parrish and Kemistri

$150 Information: tinyurl.com/4zj6eah8; facebook.com/OperaInTheRock



