NCAA DIVISION III

HENDRIX 20, AUSTIN (TEXAS) COLLEGE 0

CONWAY -- Auvic White didn't produce many yards offensively Saturday, but he made the most of his touches to lead Hendrix (1-0) to a season-opening victory at Crafton-Faulkner Field at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium.

The freshman rushed 10 times for 14 yards, yet scored 3 touchdowns, including one late in the fourth quarter that locked up the Warriors' first shutout victory since they beat Rhodes College 33-0 in 2019.

Jacob Wood completed 18 of 26 passes for 238 yards and 1 interception for Hendrix, which has won its past three games against Austin and five of the past six meetings overall. Tajae White had seven catches for 91 yards, while Jaxon Cobern finished with a team-high 82 yards rushing on 16 carries.

The Hendrix defense also put together a stellar outing. The Warriors held the Roos to 114 yards of offense -- all on the ground -- and recovered three fumbles.

White's 5-yard touchdown run with 4:07 left in the second quarter helped Hendrix take a 7-0 lead into halftime. The Tennessee native added a 2-yard score with 11:57 to go in the fourth quarter before sealing the win with a 1-yard touchdown with 2:10 remaining in the game.