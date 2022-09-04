High school football rankings

Overall Top 10
RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD
1. Bryant 7A-Central 1-0
COMMENT The Hornets were rained out, so they turn their attention to No. 7 Little Rock Parkview.
2. Conway 7A-Central 1-0
COMMENT The Wampus Cats started season off with a bang, defeating Bentonville
3. Pulaski Academy 6A-West 2-0
COMMENT The Bruins’ offense traveled well as they scored 48 points against a reigning Mississippi state champion.
4. Little Rock Christian 6A-West 2-0
COMMENT The Warriors made a tough test against Shiloh Christian look easy.
5. Cabot 7A-Central 2-0
COMMENT The Panthers pull off their second straight upset, defeating Bentonville West.
6. Bentonville 7A-West 1-1
COMMENT It was a rough week to be a football team from Bentonville.
7. Little Rock Parkview 5A-South 1-0
COMMENT The Patriots were idle last week, but have a stiff test against No. 1 Bryant on Friday.
8. Greenwood 6A-West 1-1
COMMENT The Bulldogs relied on a backup quarterback and a historical comeback to edge Fort Smith Northside.
9. Fayetteville 7A-West 1-1
COMMENT The Bulldogs bounced back from a defeat last week to take down North Little Rock.
10. Bentonville West 7A-West 1-1
COMMENT Cabot’s heavy run game was too much for the Wolverines to handle.
CLASS 7A
RK. TEAM CONF. REC.
1. Bryant 7A-Central 1-0
2. Conway 7A-Central 2-0
3. Cabot 7A-Central 2-0
4. Bentonville 7A-West 1-1
5. Fayetteville 7A-West 1-1
6. Bentonville West 7A-West 1-1
CLASS 6A
RK. TEAM CONF. REC.
1. Pulaski Academy 6A-West 2-0
2. LR Christian 6A-West 2-0
3. Greenwood 6A-West 1-1
4. Lake Hamilton 6A-West 2-0
5. Benton 6A-East 0-1
6. Greene Co. Tech 6A-East 1-0
CLASS 5A
RK. TEAM CONF. REC.
1. LR Parkview 5A-South 1-0
2. Joe T. Robinson 5A-Central 1-1
3. Shiloh Christian 5A-West 0-1
4. Farmington 5A-West 2-0
5. Wynne 5A-East 1-0
6. Harrison 5A-West 1-0
CLASS 4A
RK. TEAM CONF. REC.
1. Arkadelphia 4A-7 2-0
2. Malvern 4A-7 2-0
3. Ashdown 4A-7 2-0
4. Harding Acad. 4A-2 2-0
5. Warren 4A-8 1-1
6. Star City 4A-8 2-0
CLASS 3A
RK. TEAM CONF. REC.
1. Prescott 3A-5 1-0
2. Booneville 3A-1 2-0
3. Charleston 3A-1 1-0
4. Rison 3A-6 2-0
5. Gurdon 3A-5 2-0
6. Glen Rose 3A-4 1-1
CLASS 2A
RK. TEAM CONF. REC.
1. Hazen 2A-4 2-0
2. Carlisle 2A-4 2-0
3. Des Arc 2A-2 0-1
4. Bigelow 2A-1 2-0
5. Mount Ida 2A-3 1-0
6. Marked Tree 2A-2 1-0