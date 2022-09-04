High school football rankings

Overall Top 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

1. Bryant 7A-Central 1-0

COMMENT The Hornets were rained out, so they turn their attention to No. 7 Little Rock Parkview.

2. Conway 7A-Central 1-0

COMMENT The Wampus Cats started season off with a bang, defeating Bentonville

3. Pulaski Academy 6A-West 2-0

COMMENT The Bruins’ offense traveled well as they scored 48 points against a reigning Mississippi state champion.

4. Little Rock Christian 6A-West 2-0

COMMENT The Warriors made a tough test against Shiloh Christian look easy.

5. Cabot 7A-Central 2-0

COMMENT The Panthers pull off their second straight upset, defeating Bentonville West.

6. Bentonville 7A-West 1-1

COMMENT It was a rough week to be a football team from Bentonville.

7. Little Rock Parkview 5A-South 1-0

COMMENT The Patriots were idle last week, but have a stiff test against No. 1 Bryant on Friday.

8. Greenwood 6A-West 1-1

COMMENT The Bulldogs relied on a backup quarterback and a historical comeback to edge Fort Smith Northside.

9. Fayetteville 7A-West 1-1

COMMENT The Bulldogs bounced back from a defeat last week to take down North Little Rock.

10. Bentonville West 7A-West 1-1

COMMENT Cabot’s heavy run game was too much for the Wolverines to handle.

CLASS 7A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

1. Bryant 7A-Central 1-0

2. Conway 7A-Central 2-0

3. Cabot 7A-Central 2-0

4. Bentonville 7A-West 1-1

5. Fayetteville 7A-West 1-1

6. Bentonville West 7A-West 1-1

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

1. Pulaski Academy 6A-West 2-0

2. LR Christian 6A-West 2-0

3. Greenwood 6A-West 1-1

4. Lake Hamilton 6A-West 2-0

5. Benton 6A-East 0-1

6. Greene Co. Tech 6A-East 1-0

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

1. LR Parkview 5A-South 1-0

2. Joe T. Robinson 5A-Central 1-1

3. Shiloh Christian 5A-West 0-1

4. Farmington 5A-West 2-0

5. Wynne 5A-East 1-0

6. Harrison 5A-West 1-0

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

1. Arkadelphia 4A-7 2-0

2. Malvern 4A-7 2-0

3. Ashdown 4A-7 2-0

4. Harding Acad. 4A-2 2-0

5. Warren 4A-8 1-1

6. Star City 4A-8 2-0

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

1. Prescott 3A-5 1-0

2. Booneville 3A-1 2-0

3. Charleston 3A-1 1-0

4. Rison 3A-6 2-0

5. Gurdon 3A-5 2-0

6. Glen Rose 3A-4 1-1

CLASS 2A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

1. Hazen 2A-4 2-0

2. Carlisle 2A-4 2-0

3. Des Arc 2A-2 0-1

4. Bigelow 2A-1 2-0

5. Mount Ida 2A-3 1-0

6. Marked Tree 2A-2 1-0