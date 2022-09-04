In the house

Arkansas hosted approximately 55 recruits on official and unofficial visits Saturday afternoon for the Cincinnati game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Here are some of the notable prospects who attended the game:

OFFICIAL VISIT

POS., PLAYER HT. WT. HOMETOWN/HIGH SCHOOL

WR Davion Dozier 6-4 185 Moody, Ala.

COMMENT Hog commit has 13 catches for 495 yards, 5 TDs in three games this season

UNOFFICIAL VISITS

POS., PLAYER HT. WT. HOMETOWN/HIGH SCHOOL

QB Walker White 6-4 215 Little Rock Christian

COMMENT Junior target is an ESPN 4-star, No. 7 dual-threat QB in the nation

DL Charleston Collins 6-5 263 Mills

COMMENT Highly recruited junior made his fifth visit to Fayetteville since January

S Omarion Robinson 6-0 175 Little Rock Parkview

COMMENT Will likely be a national recruit in 2025 class. Has Hog offer

QB Malachi Singleton 6-1 225 Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb

COMMENT Commitment also visited for Arkansas’ July 30 Tailgate on the Hill cookout

CB Dallas Young 6-1 185 Gardendale, Ala.

COMMENT One of the more vocal commitments in trying to recruit other prospects

DL Kavion Henderson 6-3 242 Leeds, Ala.

COMMENT ESPN 4-star junior prospect received Alabama offer on Friday. Made third visit to Fayetteville

TE Luke Hasz 6-4 221 Bixby, Okla.

COMMENT Commitment’s sister Jenna and aunt, Jennifer Rouse are UA graduates

S Dylan Hasz 5-11 180 Bixby, Okla.

COMMENT Twin of Luke, versatile commit expected to play safety at Arkansas

DL TJ Lindsey 6-4 270 Bryant

COMMENT 2024 target received 10th offer from Texas A&M on Friday