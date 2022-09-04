In the house

Arkansas hosted approximately 55 recruits on official and unofficial visits Saturday afternoon for the Cincinnati game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Here are some of the notable prospects who attended the game:
OFFICIAL VISIT
POS., PLAYER HT. WT. HOMETOWN/HIGH SCHOOL
WR Davion Dozier 6-4 185 Moody, Ala.
COMMENT Hog commit has 13 catches for 495 yards, 5 TDs in three games this season
UNOFFICIAL VISITS
POS., PLAYER HT. WT. HOMETOWN/HIGH SCHOOL
QB Walker White 6-4 215 Little Rock Christian
COMMENT Junior target is an ESPN 4-star, No. 7 dual-threat QB in the nation
DL Charleston Collins 6-5 263 Mills
COMMENT Highly recruited junior made his fifth visit to Fayetteville since January
S Omarion Robinson 6-0 175 Little Rock Parkview
COMMENT Will likely be a national recruit in 2025 class. Has Hog offer
QB Malachi Singleton 6-1 225 Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb
COMMENT Commitment also visited for Arkansas’ July 30 Tailgate on the Hill cookout
CB Dallas Young 6-1 185 Gardendale, Ala.
COMMENT One of the more vocal commitments in trying to recruit other prospects
DL Kavion Henderson 6-3 242 Leeds, Ala.
COMMENT ESPN 4-star junior prospect received Alabama offer on Friday. Made third visit to Fayetteville
TE Luke Hasz 6-4 221 Bixby, Okla.
COMMENT Commitment’s sister Jenna and aunt, Jennifer Rouse are UA graduates
S Dylan Hasz 5-11 180 Bixby, Okla.
COMMENT Twin of Luke, versatile commit expected to play safety at Arkansas
DL TJ Lindsey 6-4 270 Bryant
COMMENT 2024 target received 10th offer from Texas A&M on Friday