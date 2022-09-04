• Mark Schena, a Silicon Valley executive, faces up to 20 years in prison for health care fraud for lying to investors about inventing technology to test for allergies and covid-19 using just a few drops of blood, and charging up to $10,000 per allergy test.

• Robert Hendy-Freegard, a British con artist tagged "the Puppet Master" in a Netflix documentary, was arrested in Belgium after fleeing France, where authorities say he injured two police officers as he sped away.

• Avi Levy of the Israel Antiquities Authority hailed "the largest complete fossil tusk ever found at a prehistoric site in Israel or the Near East" after archaeologists working near a kibbutz unearthed an elephant tusk more than 8 feet long.

• Heather Anderson of the National Zoo said "it was amazing to watch ... as their instinctual abilities to eat, perch and preen their feathers kicked in, all in the first day of life," as two female blue-billed curassows entered a world in which their species is critically endangered.

• Lincoln O'Barry, founder of an animal rehabilitation, release and retirement center in Indonesia, said "it was an incredibly emotional experience" as the bottlenose dolphins Johnny, Rocky and Rambo were released into the sea after years of entertaining tourists.

• Kent Edward Newhouse of Jackson, Miss., awaits sentencing after getting tripped up by a confidential informant in a case that involved using a 3D printer to create devices that turn semi-automatic weapons into machine guns.

• Murphy Paul, police chief of Baton Rouge, said the news "should upset you; this erodes the faith of our community," as one officer faces charges of tipping off drug dealers in exchange for cash, another of sexually assaulting a woman and a third of shoplifting.

• Fausto Pichardo, formerly with the New York City Police Department, will consult for the New Orleans department as it contends with a diminishing force, low morale and increased response times for emergency calls amid pandemic-era increases in violent crime.

• Bandy Lee, a former Yale University psychiatrist, lost an attempt to get her position back by suing when she was let go after making headlines by calling then-President Donald Trump "delusional" and responsible for spreading a "shared psychosis" among his followers.