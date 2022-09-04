It’s not your imagination

When the influenza pandemic of 1918-19 ended, misery continued.

Many who survived became enervated and depressed. They developed tremors and nervous complications. Similar waves of illness followed the 1889 pandemic, with one report noting thousands "in debt and unable to work" and another describing people left "pale, listless and full of fears."

Scientists Oliver Sacks and Joel Vilensky warned in 2005 that a future pandemic could bring waves of illness in its aftermath, noting "a recurring association, since the time of Hippocrates, between influenza epidemics and encephalitis-like diseases" in their wakes.

Then came the covid-19 pandemic, the worst viral outbreak in a century, and when sufferers complained of serious symptoms that came after they had recovered from their initial illness, they were often told it was all in their head or unrelated to their earlier infection.

It wasn't until the end of the first year of the pandemic that Congress provided $1.2 billion for the National Institutes of Health, which led to a long covid research initiative called Recover in February 2021.

A year and a half later, there are few treatments and lengthy delays to get into the small number of long covid clinics. Frontline medical workers don't have the clinical guidelines they need, and some are still dismissive about the condition.

Long covid sufferers who caught the virus early have entered their third year with the condition. Many told me they have lost not just their health but also their jobs and health insurance. They're running out of savings, treatment options and hope.

Their travails are often dismissed as fantasy or as unworthy of serious concern.

Making matters worse is the general confusion that surrounds what exactly long covid is. Current definitions are so broad and imprecise that they impede understanding.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines long covid as having "a wide range of symptoms that can last more than four weeks or even months after infection." The World Health Organization sets the line at three months and says symptoms must last "for at least two months and cannot be explained by an alternative diagnosis."

Both highlight fatigue, shortness of breath, cognitive dysfunction, brain fog, pain, digestive symptoms, depression, anxiety, cough, headache and sleep disturbances.

Under the CDC definition, someone with a single symptom just four weeks after illness can be lumped under the long covid umbrella along with someone bedbound for years.

The symptom descriptions for long covid are vague. Do "brain fog" and "fatigue" mean people don't feel as sharp as they were and are a little off their jogging times, or are they experiencing a cognitive crisis so profound that they cannot find words and are so fatigued that brushing their teeth leaves them unable to get out of bed for the rest of the day? The latter has happened even to some people who had mild bouts of covid-19.

Existing definitions fail to capture the subcategories of long covid, with different symptom clusters and levels of severity and persistence, creating an obstacle to research and treatments. A clinical trial that doesn't differentiate among subcategories could miss signals of promising results that would help one group and not another.

Treatments, too, would differ. Some patients crash after even limited physical or cognitive effort. Staying within their limits, or pacing, is crucial. However, many told me their primary care physicians would tell them to condition themselves through increased activity. That's sensible advice for others with mild deconditioning due to lingering symptoms, but it made them feel worse and resist the advice. Some told me that their physicians then saw them as stubborn and lazy.

In addition, if everything is long covid, then some may suspect nothing is, fueling more mistrust.

In late May the CDC reported that one-fifth of U.S. adults younger than 65 who had covid experienced symptoms that "might be attributable" to their previous infection. The administration's response didn't seem to fit the scale of the seeming threat if 20 percent of those who have had covid are at risk for debilitating chronic illness.

We lack proper studies under any definition. As with the study that led to the CDC's long covid estimates in May, researchers cobble together data from electronic health records, often billing codes, which are standardized diagnostic codes for insurers. It is already recognized that such databases are too imprecise for research purposes and might be biased because they collect information only on people in the medical system.

Making the interpretation even thornier is that if billing codes weren't in patients' files before they had covid and appeared in the files later, the CDC paper classified them as "might be attributable" to covid, regardless of what they were.

While poring over that CDC paper, I noticed it didn't control for prior health status and age between those who were infected and the control group; without that, I don't know how to interpret the already muddled results.

Perhaps the best sense of long covid's prevalence comes from an ongoing British national survey that asks whether people were experiencing "symptoms more than four weeks after you first had covid-19 that are not explained by something else." Unfortunately, it has no control group and likely includes people without covid who may be suffering from some symptoms tied to a stressful pandemic. Plus, four weeks is not enough time to weed out temporary issues.

However, even with those imperfections, 2.8 percent of those living in Britain in July said they experienced ongoing symptoms they attributed to having had covid, indicating declines over the past few months. However, 2 percent of those living in Britain said those symptoms had affected their day-to-day lives.

For the United States, 0.6 percent of the population would mean about 2 million people potentially facing a debilitating condition.

Why wasn't more done more quickly to address long covid?

"Medicine doesn't like what it can't understand, so it often ignores it," said Dr. Ravindra Ganesh, a physician scientist who directs the post-covid care clinic at Mayo Clinic.

People with multiple sclerosis were once told they had a conversion disorder, the historic catchall for "It's in your head, dear." Later, advances in imaging allowed cerebral lesions to be seen.

After Recover's February 2021 start, the National Institutes of Health put out calls for research proposals. It took until early June 2021 for the first awards to go out and until September for NYU Langone Health to be put in charge of a $470 million study that accounts for almost 40 percent of Recover's funds for long covid research.

The study called for observing about 40,000 people in different cohorts, without any intervention. As of Aug. 23, it has enrolled only about 7,600 adults, out of a target of 17,680, and about 624 for its pediatric cohort, out of a target of 19,500.

One of the chairs of Recover, Gary H. Gibbons, the director of the NIH's National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, said this is fast by historical standards, but we're racing against the pandemic, not history.

As with the rest of our pandemic response, the fragmented nature of our health-care system has been a problem. Recover has begun recruiting from more than 200 sites, which is, unsurprisingly, unwieldy.

In addition, while the study was trying to move forward, the omicron wave may have infected at least 60 percent of the country with the virus. There are only 940 uninfected recruits in the Recover study, out of a target of 2,680. Such shortfalls make it harder to have control groups of sufficient size.

Stuart Katz, a New York University cardiologist and the Recover study's principal investigator, said in mid-June that the study was trying to modify the protocol in response to the omicron wave, especially to recruit people infected more than once. However, he said, such an update requires an approval by the Recover Steering Committee, the NIH Executive Committee and the NIH Observational Data Safety Monitoring Committee. As of mid-August, the protocol update hadn't been enacted.

In addition, Katz explained, it took months to get the questionnaires and documents for the patients through health literacy reviews to make sure they were clear, then translated into different dialects of Spanish and reviewed by focus groups. Having proper material is a laudable goal, but when it all takes so long, the benefit is surely lessened.

In contrast, Britain's similarly named Recovery trial to study treatments for covid, with only about $2.5 million in funding, uses its integrated National Health System and quickly enrolled tens of thousands of people since March 2020, producing results that include highly effective cheap drugs, such as generic dexamethasone, that likely saved millions of lives.

Meanwhile, progress on trials for treatments hasn't even begun in a serious way.

Nick Güthe, a patient advocate on the Recover committee that considers treatments and therapeutics, and who lost his wife to suicide after debilitating long covid, said that it meets every other week for about an hour and ranks potential treatments, but that there seem to be no trials of any of the suggested treatments.

Gibbons said all this takes time because they want to be sure that any treatments are safe and effective. He also said that they are in talks with pharmaceutical companies to start some drug trials this year.

It was only at the end of April of this year that Recover called for proposals for drug-related clinical trials, with protocols only now being developed. Beyond Recover, I could find references to just two NIH-funded long covid drug treatment studies at ClinicalTrials.gov, where such studies are reported. One has begun. In addition, the Department of Veterans Affairs has funded at least one study.

To fix these deficiencies and overcome these obstacles, a whole new approach is needed.

The science of post-viral conditions is complex and little understood. It involves the immune system, autoimmune conditions, neuropsychiatry, cardiovascular mechanisms, metabolic systems and viruses themselves. It requires large multidisciplinary teams chasing many leads, sometimes with tedious replication and incremental work that will inevitably lead to some dead ends.

But solving this puzzle could be revolutionary, unlocking the door to understanding many conditions that cause much human suffering. The 1971 National Cancer Act changed the way scientists deal with disease, pouring money into prevention, detection and research.

Scientists battling debilitating chronic conditions like long covid and other post-viral conditions deserve this sort of commitment in leadership, funding and recruitment to get the best minds in the fight.

We need a National Institute for Post-viral Conditions, similar to the National Cancer Institute, to oversee and integrate research. Neither academia--prone to silos and drawn to work that leads to notable publications, which can leave important questions underexplored--nor the private sector, focused on profits, is up to the task alone.

With such an initiative, we could honestly tell so many looking for answers that help is on the way.