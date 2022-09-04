Jackson treatment plant seeing gains

JACKSON, Miss. -- A treatment plant at the center of water woes in Mississippi's capital city made "significant" gains overnight and into Saturday, Jackson officials said.

According to a news release, the O.B. Curtis Water Plant's total plant output increased to 86 pounds per square inch, approaching the city's goal of 87 PSI or better.

"The outlook is very stable," the city said in the statement. "However, additional challenges as repairs and adjustments are made do leave the potential for fluctuations in progress."

The city said most customers should have water pressure, and only a few remaining pockets in south Jackson may still be experiencing low or no pressure.

"Work continues in the plant today on both the membrane and conventional systems. This work is initially focused on increasing the production ability of the O.B. Curtis facility," the release read. "Increasing the production ability will create more stability in water supply."

Teams from Georgia and Florida rural water associations are also on-site, assisting with repairing and restoring many of the automated systems that will support better management of the production of water and water quality, the city said.

Once pressure is restored, there are worries about the strain on aging, brittle pipes, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said at a news conference. Even when water is running again, it's unclear when it will be drinkable.

The rains, followed by the flooding of the Pearl River, exacerbated long-standing problems at the treatment plant, leading to a drop in pressure throughout Jackson, where residents were already under a month-old boil-water order due to poor water quality.

The problems led to an emergency declaration by Republican governor Tate Reeves on Monday and a disaster declaration from President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, the Mississippi State Department of Health said residents may see flares at the plant as crews work to transfer ammonia from a leaking tank set for repair.

"There may be a controlled burn-off of the gas that may cause a visible flare into the sky," said Jim Craig, a state health official, in a news release. "There is no need for concern and there is no threat to the public."

Anhydrous ammonia is a colorless nonflammable liquefied gas. A propane flare is established at the site to burn-off any gas that may escape the transfer of product and repair of the leaking ammonia tank.

Close to 2.8 million bottles of water were handed out through Friday afternoon, the state emergency agency reported. Nonpotable water, for toilet flushing and other uses, was also being offered to people who brought their own containers to some sites.

The entire city had been without water or with low pressure at one point. Figures on how many homes and businesses had service restored were not available.

Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), left, confers with Jim Craig of the Mississippi State Health Department, during a visit to the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility in Ridgeland, Miss., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Jackson's water system partially failed following flooding and heavy rainfall that exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, POOL)



Clouds are reflected on the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility's sedimentation basins in Ridgeland, Miss., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Jackson's water system partially failed following flooding and heavy rainfall that exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool)



Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), right, leads a group of officials up steps to a observation walkway that overlooks the sedimentation basins during a visit to the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility in Ridgeland, Miss., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Jackson's water system partially failed following flooding and heavy rainfall that exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool)



Jackson City firefighters and Humana volunteers help distribute over forty thousand bottles of water and three thousand MRE's to Jackson residents Friday Sep. 2, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

