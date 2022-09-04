Lashlee latest coach with Arkansas ties to take over at Division I program

If you're like me, you spend a lot of time flipping channels searching for games during football season.

Here's a list of coaches with Arkansas ties on teams that may hold your interest.

RHETT LASHLEE, Head Coach Southern Methodist

Hang with me for a moment while I cut and paste something I wrote last year at this time.

"Don't be surprised when Rhett Lashlee's name appears when the coaching carousel cranks up again in December."

Lashlee joins the ranks of Division I head coaches after spending several seasons paying his dues as an assistant at Arkansas State, Auburn, Connecticut, Southern Methodist, and Miami. SMU fans can expect an exciting brand of football under Lashlee who, as an offensive coordinator in his first year at Miami, improved the Hurricanes' offense from 98th to 33rd in the nation.

BARRY LUNNEY JR., Offensive Coordinator Illinois

Bret Bielema knew exactly the move he needed to make after Illinois ranked 122nd nationally in his first season as head coach with the Illini.

He called Barry Lunney Jr., who was on the opposite sideline as an offensive coordinator when Texas-San Antonio beat Illinois 37-30 in 2021. Bielema became very family with Lunney at Arkansas, where the former Fort Smith Southside and Razorbacks quarterback coached tight ends.

The Fighting Illini got off to a good start with a 38-6 win over Wyoming. But Illinois, being Illinois, lost 23-20 on Friday to Indiana after committing three turnovers in Indiana and failing on 4th down at the Hoosiers' 1 in the fourth quarter.

A work in progress, for sure, for Bielema and Lunney Jr.

GUS MALZAHN, Head Coach Central Florida

I talked with a longtime friend of Gus Malzahn recently who said Malzahn appears more relaxed and confident than he's seen him in years.

That's the benefit of being removed from the pressure-cooker at Auburn, where the fanatics believe their team should be as good as Alabama.

They're not. Nobody is.

Central Florida struggles for recognition in the sunshine state where big-time programs like Florida, Florida State, and Miami hog most of the headlines. But that quest will be made easier when UCF moves to the Big 12 Conference.

I liken Malzahn's situation to his early days at Shiloh Christian when Springdale High under Jarrell Williams garnered most of the attention. Malzahn turned the Saints into a juggernaut and I won't be surprised at all if he turns the UCF program into one that challenges for conference championships in the Big 12.

ELI DRINKWITZ, Head Coach Missouri

It didn't take long for Luther Burden to show why he was rated a 5-star recruit in high school.

Burden was the best player on the field during his college debut when Missouri beat Louisiana Tech 52-24 to open the season. Drinkwitz needs big-time playmakers to emerge as he begins his third year at Missouri with a 24-13 record.

Wins over Kansas State on Sept. 10 and Abilene Christian will provide more momentum for the Tigers, who face a brutal stretch with consecutive games against Auburn, Georgia, and Florida to begin SEC play.

TIM HORTON, Running backs coach Air Force

You are forgiven if you didn't know Air Force finished 10-3 last year with a bowl win over Louisville because the academy is a place where the emphasis is still on preparing young people for a career after football.

Kinda like college used to be.

Anyone familiar with coach Horton knows he is the perfect fit in leadership and character for such an assignment. He's also a standout running backs and special teams coordinator for the Falcons, who led the nation in rushing last season.

BRIAN EARLY, Defensive Line coach Houston

Brian Early is the brother of Bentonville softball coach Kent Early and Rogers girls basketball coach Preston Early.

He's also the defensive line at Houston, which finished 12-2 last season with a bowl win over Auburn.

Houston will have an opportunity to enhance its profile when the Cougars join Cincinnati and Central Florida in the Big 12 Conference next season.

KODI BURNS, Wide receivers coach New Orleans Saints

Like Lashlee, Kodi Burns is a former high school quarterback (Fort Smith Northside) who's paid his dues while moving up in the coaching profession.

He's now the wide receivers coach for the Saints, who begin a new chapter this season with Dennis Allen, who replaces Sean Peyton as the head coach in New Orleans. Should be interesting with the Saints, who were 9-8 last year.