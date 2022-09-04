Lawyer, traveler, mentor dies at 75

A Little Rock attorney who mentored prisoners, counseled highly placed people and could dance like James Brown died Friday.

Lawson Turner, 75, walked to a different drumbeat, said his longtime friend Haskell Dickinson of Little Rock.

"He was an extremely handsome fellow with a charismatic smile," Dickinson said. "He was an outstanding athlete and a good student and the best dancer anybody saw."

Lawson Withers Turner III was born in Lynchburg, Va., grew up in Lonoke and moved to Little Rock around the age of 12. He went to high school at Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg, where he set records running the high hurdles.

"He and I were the only two students from Arkansas at the boarding school," said Bobby Tucker of Little Rock. "We both ran track. He was a lot better than I was. We both ran high hurdles. He always beat me. He was so fast."

Turner graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, then from law school at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va.

"He was an attorney by education and an entrepreneur -- businessman -- by trade," said his daughter, Mary Frances Isakov of Severna Park, Md. "He was incredibly smart, very talented and creative. He loved life so he took full advantage. He probably fit 100 years of living in 75 years of life."

After college, Turner worked as a lawyer in Lynchburg and Washington, D.C.

After a few years, Turner moved back to Little Rock, where his family had deep roots.

His maternal grandfather, Hamilton Moses, was president of Arkansas Power and Light. Lake Hamilton is named for him.

His paternal grandmother was Cile Turner of Virginia, a singer whose career spanned from the 1920s to the 1970s. She recorded a song in 1959 called "Crap Shootin' Sinner."

Turner had different jobs in Little Rock, including working for Stephens Inc. and starting his own collection agency.

"Many people would probably say he was the most unique and interesting man they ever met," said his daughter, Withers Turner Bolin of Austin, Texas. "He was very traditional. He was very loyal. He was a very high achiever. He was a licensed attorney in three different states. He was asked to run for political office on two different occasions in his life. He holds several hurdling records at the Virginia Episcopal School and Woodberry Forest, both where he attended prep school."

Bolin said her father was an attorney to many celebrities.

Turner and his wife enjoyed traveling to out-of-the way places, according to a 1990 newspaper article.

"They've toured the jungles of Colombia on a dilapidated bus bursting at the seams with oinking pigs, squawking chickens and a few locals," it read. "The West Indies and the Middle East also have been destinations 'off the beaten path' for the couple."

Cloud Keyes said he, Turner and Dickinson were supposed to watch the Razorbacks football game together Saturday.

Keyes said he met Turner 70 years ago at his birthday party when he turned 5 years old.

"We were awfully close," he said.

"Lawson just had one of these great hearts," said Bob Brown, a former associate justice on the Arkansas Supreme Court. "He was a fun-loving guy who had a great heart. He was a show-stopper on the dancer floor. I'd come out and watch him because you never knew what he'd do."

"He was one of the best and wildest dancers I've ever seen," said Fred Harrison of Little Rock. "He looked like a man possessed."

Dickinson said Turner was an adviser to many friends.

"He was an insightful, complicated man and he will be missed by a lot of people who really loved him," he said.

Dickinson said Turner had two daughters and four grandchildren.

Isakov said her father requested that Meat Loaf's song "Bat Out of Hell" be played at his funeral.

"Somebody somewhere must be tolling a bell," sang Meat Loaf.

"I'm breaking out of my body and flying away -- like a bat out of hell."