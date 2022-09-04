Pray for his healing

I want all of us to remember Mike Masterson in prayer at this time. May he be cured and continue to write his wonderful columns.

I met Mike back in the 1960s when he was working at the Newport Daily Independent, and just knew that he was headed for better and bigger things to come.

May God continue to bless him.

JOHN M. CLARK

Maumelle

Who will pay the debt

I have heard and read numerous claims that presumably present-day taxpayers will have to pay for Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, but I differ. Since he did not mention raising taxes to pay for it, I assume that this expenditure, similar to the ones for the government's covid-19 response, will be put on the national credit card (national debt).

In fact, the federal government has been putting many expenditures, including major ones such as the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, on that same credit card for many years. But Biden's critics will then say that "Future Taxpayers" (FTs) will have to foot the bill if we present taxpayers don't. That is not necessarily true.

If there is a certain onerous task that no one wants to do and which is assigned to no one, then no one will do it. The national debt is one such task. When the national debt passed the 10-, 15-, 20-trillion-dollar marks, certain politicians (GOP) warned that the debt was unsustainable and that FTs would certainly have to pay it. Perhaps those politicians thought that present-day taxpayers would be those FTs.

There lies a big problem: They neglected to assign the task of the national debt to specific FTs. Present-day taxpayers don't acknowledge being those FTs and will assume the debt will be handled by our FTs (2032?) who will pass on a possible $40+ trillion debt to their FTs, and so on. It's all going to crash, but no one will ever be billed for the national debt because national politicians lack the courage to do that task. At least those future Americans might take solace in knowing that the GOP agonized over every single trillion-dollar increment in that debt.

I paid off my entire student debt back in the '70s, but I support Biden's somewhat small forgiveness plan.

ED CHESS

Little Rock

Engaging community

In an Aug. 27 religion-section article, the new community engagement pastor at Pulaski Heights Baptist Church said the church has "tens-of-thousands of square-feet that are sitting empty right now" that they hope to fill with small businesses, nonprofits, artists, etc.

While I wish the church success in its new endeavors, it's disappointing that there was no mention of Pulaski Heights Baptist Dayschool, which filled a good portion of that space before the church closed it on July 16 of last year. The dayschool was a gem in the heart of Little Rock for more than 50 years, and its wonderful staff provided exemplary care for countless preschoolers--including mine--who were given a firm foundation of knowledge, kindness and compassion.

If that wasn't community engagement, then what is?

SCOTT CHRISTIAN

Little Rock

On voter registration

My son attended college in Des Moines, Iowa, and registered to vote on election day in 2020. Later that day, he caucused for his preferred candidate on the Drake University campus. My son had already decided not to register to vote in Arkansas because the absentee ballot process had too many steps and too much room for error. Online and mail-in voter registration options are also available in Iowa.

After college graduation, my son moved to Denver for a job. He was automatically registered to vote when he got his Colorado driver's license, but residents can also register to vote online, by mail, or in person. In Colorado, all registered voters receive their ballots by mail. Voting is as easy as using the mail or dropping a ballot off in a drop box or other designated dropoff site. On my first visit to Denver, I noticed a ballot drop box at a light rail stop and marveled at this advancement I had previously only heard about from news reports.

Arkansas doesn't have online voting registration or election-day voting registration options, and I don't anticipate a ballot mailing initiative getting through the current Arkansas Legislature. If Arkansas wants to increase its percentage of registered voters from 42nd out of 50 and increase voter turnout, in which Arkansas ranks dead last, we should make voter registration and the voting process more accessible.

My son benefited from election-day registration in Iowa and automatic voter registration and mail-in ballots in Colorado. Arkansas can do better.

SARAH KINSEY

Little Rock

A question for all y'all

OK, to all my Trump voting/supporting friends, I have a question. The suspense is killing me now as I watch people respond to boxes and boxes of highly classified material found at Mar-a-Lago and find out that to them it's really nothing more than not returning a library book.

So, back in 2016 when y'all thought Hillary Clinton's "server" and mishandling of fewer classified documents and information meant she shouldn't be president, and when y'all were chanting "lock her up," was that all just a joke?

I feel like Ashton Kutcher just popped around the corner to let me know I've been punk'd. Dang, I thought you were really serious about it. I'm telling you, I have to admit when I get taken in by a good scam, and it sure looks like you pulled one on me here.

Heck, it kind of made sense because of that "law and order" thing you were always talking about. ... Oh, oh, hold on ... OK ... you got me again!

GREG ROUNTREE

Scott

Try a little kindness

You are accountable for your actions. Kindness is a skill with benefits. Fake it till you feel it!

BILL BOND

Benton