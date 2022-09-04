Little Rock city manager delays measure to purchase property owned by city employee for micro-home village

Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore has delayed city board consideration of a draft measure authorizing the purchase of property currently owned by a city employee that officials want to use as the site of a planned homeless shelter and micro-home village.

After an inquiry on Friday from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette regarding the city's stated purchase price, Moore wrote to other officials in an email, "This item will be deferred for two weeks to allow me to review all the documentation."

The resolution authorizing the purchase was originally scheduled to be taken up at a meeting of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday.

The 3.53-acre tract located at 3101 W. 32nd St. is owned by Rickey M. Evans Sr., records show.

Evans works for Little Rock as a community development rehabilitation administrator within the Housing and Neighborhood Programs Department -- the same department that brought forward the purchase resolution for the city board's consideration.

He was hired in the position under Director Kevin Howard in May 2020 with his annual base pay set at $62,000, according to personnel documents.

Before he was rehired, Evans had worked for the city for a number of years in different roles. He resigned in January 2020 as a community development construction specialist, according to his employment records.

According to the draft resolution, the offered price for the tract and its 8,040 square-foot commercial building is $460,000, with funding available from the American Rescue Plan Act as well as the HOME Investment Partnerships Program.

The resolution says the property is listed for $499,000 with a "cost approach appraisal value" of $471,000.

Records of the Pulaski County assessor's office show Evans acquired the property in 2018 from the estate of Mitchell Wayne Bobrowski for $55,000. The property's appraised value is listed as $47,300.

The property is located near the Pulaski County jail just off West Roosevelt Road.

In a recent interview, Howard said the city worked with an organization called Hope Factory Production to arrive at the selection of the 32nd Street site.

Officials provided potential locations to the Hope Factory Production development team, and the 32nd Street site met criteria related to plumbing, electricity, access to public transportation and distance from residential areas, Howard said.

Howard provided Matt Kovaleski, the Seattle-based founder of Hope Factory Production, with three possible sites.

Kovaleski ultimately endorsed the 32nd Street property after two visits to Little Rock, noting the presence of the 8,000 square-foot building that could serve as the development's community center, Howard recalled.

Howard said the planned shelter and micro-home village would encompass 100 units on the exterior of the community center. Separate dorms for men and women with nine beds each would serve as an emergency shelter.

Individuals who arrive at the shelter would be expected to work with a case manager to transition from temporary housing to permanent housing, he said.

They might stay at one of the micro-homes for between three to six months before transitioning to permanent housing, Howard said.

Of the planned 100 micro-home units, 95 would be single or double units while five others would serve as congregated units with four beds, Howard said.

The city of Little Rock has never pursued such a shelter and micro-home village before, according to Howard.

The city plans to outsource the management of the facility to an outside agency via a request for qualifications process, he said.

Although Evans works in Howard's department, Howard said that "he does not have any decision-making power -- he has not been involved in any of the conversation."

Howard said Evans has not participated in any of the periodic meetings of a group of Little Rock officials working on homelessness.

Asked when he learned that Evans was the property owner, Howard said he found out because of a presentation from a member of the homelessness team.

With regard to the difference between the proposed purchase price and the assessor's valuation, Howard suggested that the property might have been improved without the work being reflected in the assessor's records.

Additionally, before the city made an offer to Evans, Howard noted that he made a $225,000 offer for one of the other properties under consideration for the shelter and micro-home village -- a vacant lot located at Brown Street and West Roosevelt Road -- and the seller countered with $300,000.

Referring to the fact that the city looked at several different properties before providing the information to Hope Factory Production for a recommendation, Howard said that "when you look at it, you would assume that it's a conflict of interest there, but it's not, you know."

A memo to members of the city board prepared for the Sept. 6 meeting acknowledged that Evans is a city employee.

"Mr. Evans has owned the property since 2018, prior to the City's offer to purchase," the memo said. "He has no decision-making authority on the matter and is not involved in the project."