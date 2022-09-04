LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Short-term rentals ordinance delayed

Vote on short-term

rentals is delayed

The city of Little Rock has delayed a vote on an ordinance establishing new rules for short-term rental properties.

The ordinance was originally scheduled to come before the Board of Directors at the board's formal meeting Tuesday.

According to the draft measure, owners of short-term rental properties must obtain a special use permit and undergo annual safety inspections.

Robby Vogel, a member of the Little Rock Planning Commission, recently told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that officials began drafting the ordinance in 2019 before their efforts were interrupted by the pandemic.