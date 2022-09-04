LIVE! A Music Calendar featuring fundraiser for Omni Center

Local musician Walter Schmidt is donating sales of his CD during a fundraiser featuring Still on the Hill, Keith Grimwood of Trout Fishing in America, Clarke Buehling, Riley McGill and Gary Cooper starting at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Omni Center, 3274 N. Lee Ave. in Fayetteville. Suggested donation for the show is $15 and includes a free copy of Schmidt's album.

The fundraiser will help the Omni Center with the construction of an outdoor patio space for events at the center, which includes a long-lived open mic night hosted by Donna and Kelly Mulhollan on the first Sunday of every month.

"It's the oldest open mic in Northwest Arkansas. It's been going on for over 20 years. Kelly and Donna have been hosting it for many, many years. And when the weather's good, it would be great to be able to do that outdoors. It would also open up space for receptions," Schmidt says.

Folks around Northwest Arkansas may know Schmidt as a guitar teacher, too. Donna Mulhollan of Still on the Hill says that he's "perhaps Fayetteville's most prominent guitar teacher."

"I have been the beneficiary, I think, of a number of medical practitioners ... who tell their older patients that if they want to keep their brains sharp, they should either learn a foreign language or learn to play a musical instrument," Schmidt shares. "I have a lot of students in their 50s and their 60s. But I have a number of students who are just starting out with music lessons for the first time as well."

Seating is limited for the Sept. 9 event. Email Schmidt at wschmidt1998@yahoo.com to reserve a spot or sign up for guitar lessons. Learn more about the Omni Center at omnicenter.org.

BENTONVILLE

• Bellwether Sirens and Olympics play at 7 p.m. Sept. 9; Ashtyn Barbaree & the Barbarians play at 7 p.m. Sept. 17; Jukebox Confession plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 24; Lagers & Lederhosen starts at 3 p.m. Oct. 1 at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. Eighth St. facebook.com/bikerackbrewing/events.

• Jennifer Koh plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 9 (RØDE house, $15-$30); Japanese Breakfast plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 (Momentary Green, $15-$45); The War on Drugs plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 22 (Momentary Green, $15-$48); Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt play at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 (Momentary Green, $20-$84); free concerts take place on Friday nights and Sunday afternoons on the Arvest Bank Courtyard at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., themomentary.org.

• FORMAT festival with music from Rüfüs Du Sol, Phoenix, Khruangbin, Beach House, The War on Drugs, The Flaming Lips, Jungle, Herbie Hancock, Thundercat, Sissel Tolaas, Fatboy Slim, Moses Sumney, Jacolby Satterwhite, Elle King and far more than we can list here. Art installations by Doug Aitken, Nick Cave, Marinella Senatore and more, plus appearances by local bands. Tickets start at $125 for one-day general admission; $300 for three-day general admission for the festival Sept. 23-25 at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. More information and tickets at format-festival.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Alyssa Galvan plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 9; Charlie Mellinger plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 10; Covered in Cat Hair performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 16; 96 Miles plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 17; Neon Moon plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• A Hillberry Pre-Party with Danny Spain Gang and "Dos Squirrels" starts at 9 p.m. Sept. 9 ($5); Jenna and the Soul Shakers play at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. facebook.com/chelseaseureka.

• The Cate Brothers play at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at Basin Spring Park, 3 Spring St., facebook.com/basinspringpark.

• Hillberry The Harvest Moon Festival featuring Railroad Earth, Oteil & Friends, Cory Wong, Sam Bush, Yonder Mountain String Band, Victor Wooten, Bass Extremes, Keller & The Keels, Big Something, Circles Around the Sun, The Lil Smokies, Kitchen Dwellers, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, The High Hawks, Arkansauce, Opal Agafia, Pert Near Sandstone, Friends of the Phamily, One Way Traffic, Clusterpluck, The Gravel Yard, Skye Pollard & Family Holler, Country Jesus, Eureka Strings, Rachel Ammons, Sprungbilly, Pretend Friends, The Dirty Strings, The Charlie Mellinger Band, The D@mn Neighbors, The Traveling Squirrels, The Danny Spain Gang, Blurred Name and Richie 'Shakin' Nagan (artist at large) will be Sept. 29-Oct. 2 at The Farm. Tickets start at $70 for a one-day pass to $230 for five-day pass. Camping, ticket information and more at hillberryfestival.com.

• People Helping People hosts a 'Tips for Transformation' series from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursdays in September featuring Rambling Creek - Gray Squires and Friends on Sept. 8, Mountain Gypsies on Sept. 15 and Yoga with Susan Gaines on Sept. 22, then Qi Gong and Tai Chi with Jason Salgado on Sept. 29 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. peoplehelping.org.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Jesse Dean plays at noon Sept. 4 (free) at Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road. usingart.org.

• A Very Special Guests 20th Anniversary Reunion show with Noah Richmond's Little Monster starts at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4 ($15); The Phase plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 7; Lucii performs at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 8 ($20 and up); happy hour with Oreo Blue starts at 6 p.m. ($8) and Khaki Onion starts at 9 p.m. Sept. 9 (sold out); Mixtapes play at 9 p.m. Sept. 10 ($15); Flatfoot with City Grey starts at 8 p.m. Sept. 11 ($15); Giovanni and the Hired Guns play at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 12 ($18 and up); Magic City Hippies play at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13 ($20); Olympics with Modeling, Mildenhall and Bootleg Royale play at 8 p.m. Sept. 15 ($18 and up) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• She's Us performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 ($12 adult, $6 child) and Kayln Fay performs at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30 ($12 adult with one free child ticket) for the Music on the Mountains Series; Supper Club and Salsa Night starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 ($30-$50) at Millar Lodge; That's What She Said happens at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 ($15) at Mount Sequoyah, 150 Skyline Drive. mountsequoyah.org

• Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 ($15-$60); Pat Bianchi Trio will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 ($30 and up) digjazz.com; Patrick Sweany plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 ($20 and up); Mary Gauthier plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 ($30 and up); Dar Williams plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 ($30 and up) at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St. fayettevilleroots.org.

• The Mountain Goats play at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 ($39.50); Bowling for Soup plays at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 ($20 and up); Jon Langston plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 ($20 and up); Old Crow Medicine Show plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8; Wallows performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 ($29.50); Goose plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13; Yung Gravy performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 (sold out); Cooper Alan plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 ($20 and up); Peco's & the Rooftops perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 ($25 and up); Gov't Mule performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 ($35 and up); Highly Suspect plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 ($27.50 and up); Gogol Bordello performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 ($30 and up) at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Music Moves presents Fred Hammond at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 ($19-$25) at Christian Life Cathedral, 1285 Millsap Road, Fayetteville. musicmovesar.com.

• Herb Alpert & Lani Hall perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 ($26 and up) at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. waltonartscenter.org.

• Latin Dance Night happens at 6 p.m. Sept. 4; Alex Wayne starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 8; JR Neal plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 9; Michael Bewley plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 10; Bryan Bielanski will perform at 6:30 p.m. ahead of an open mic night Sept. 13 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Florence Dore (with members of Son Volt and The dBs) will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 ($10); Daniel Romano's Outfit with Carson McHone starts at 8 p.m. Sept. 25 ($15; facebook.com/onthemapfest) at Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St. facebook.com/TheSmokeAndBarrel.

FORT SMITH

• Wade Bowen plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 ($20 and up); Warren Zeiders and Ben Burgess play at 8 p.m. Sept. 9; Wednesday 13 plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 ($20 and up); Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage happens at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 ($35 and up); Reckless Kelly plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 23 ($20 and up); Henry Rollins takes the stage at 8 p.m. Sept. 24 ($29 and up); Dirty Honey, Dorothy and Mac Saturn play at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 ($27.50 and up) at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Mike & The Moonpies play at 8 p.m. Sept. 8 ($15 and up); Dylan Wheeler plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 9; Kyle Nix and The .38's and RC & The Ambers play at 8 p.m. Sept. 16 ($12 and up); Chris Knight plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 22 ($20 and up); Them Dirty Roses and Goodbye June start at 8 p.m. Sept. 29 ($20 and up); Jacob Stelly plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 ($10 and up); Kameron Marlowe plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 ($15 and up) at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Oreo Blue plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 10; AV8 plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 16; Sin of Saints and Like Before play at 8 p.m. Sept. 17; Constant Battle performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 23 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros

LOWELL

• Greg Fitzsimmons performs at 6 p.m. Sept. 16 and 6 & 8:45 p.m. Sept. 17; Trae Crowder performs at 6:30 & 9 p.m. Sept. 23-24 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Goo Goo Dolls with Blue October perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 ($35 and up); Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin with Bush and Plush happens at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20 ($35 and up); Koe Wetzel, Aaron Lewis and Kolby Cooper perform Sept. 30 ($40 and up); The Chicks and Patty Griffin play at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 ($39 and up); Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, The HU and Fire from the Gods starts at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 ($35 and up); The Black Keys, Band of Horses and The Velveteers perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 ($59.50 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• Simply Seger: A Tribute to Bob Seger happens at 7 p.m. Sept. 9; Panic Stricken: A Tribute to Widespread Panic starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 10; The Burney Sisters with Leyton Robinson perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 16; Vintage Pistol plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 17; Dawson Hollow plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 23; Trout Fishing in America performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 24; La Sonora Dynamita De Carlitos Xivir plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 (general admission free, tables $20) for the Railyard Live Concert Series at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. railyardlive.com/live-events.

• Buddy Shute & the Motivators play at 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at Good Vibrations, 2500 N. 17 St., Suite 106. buddyshute.com

SPRINGDALE

• Dirty Flannel Shirt plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 7; Gavin Sumrall plays at 6 p.m. Sept. 14; Vincent Tyler plays at 6 p.m. Sept. 21; The Mountain Gypsies perform at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at Core Brewery Taproom, 2470 N. Lowell Road, coreofarkansas.com.

• Dan Bublitz performs comedy at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 8; there's a Little Rock comedy showcase planned for Sept. 15; Brandon Killugh & Maverick McWilliams perform comedy on Sept. 22; Dylan Scott and Liz Greenwood tell jokes on Sept. 29 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave., facebook.com/NaturalStateComedy.

• Buddy Shute & the Motivators will perform during 44th annual Ozark Quilt Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 (free, exhibitor cost is $15) at Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, 118 W. Johnson Ave. buddyshute.com, shilohmuseum.org.

• The Mixtape Music series continues with Monét + The Misdemeanors at 7 p.m. Sept. 14; Earl Hazard + Sewlo play at 7 p.m. Oct. 19; and Victor Charlie & Vraii + 64velour at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at 214 By CACHE, 214 S. Main St. cachecreate.org.

WINSLOW

• The Hoecakes perform at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 ($10); Jesse Dean and Mark Bilyeau play at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 ($10); The Squirrel Jam Fourth Sunday open music circle starts at 5 p.m. Sept. 25 (free) at Ozark Folkways, 22733 N. U.S. 71.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.