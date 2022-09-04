Marcus Hill

• MY FAVORITE BOOK IS: "Rich Dad Poor Dad" by Robert Kiyosaki.

• MY PERSONAL MOTTO IS: "A motivated mindset is priceless."

• IF I HADN'T GONE INTO REAL ESTATE APPRAISING, I WANTED TO BE: An attorney. I always had a heart to serve the community.

• THE ONE THING I KNOW TO BE TRUE ABOUT ALL PEOPLE IS: We are all created differently but have a lot of things in common with each other.

• THE HARDEST PIECE OF CRITICISM I EVER RECEIVED WAS: When people told me I was too young to get into real estate and start an appraisal company.

• THE SECRET TO MY HAPPINESS IS: To keep God first in all things.

• MY GUILTY PLEASURE WOULD HAVE TO BE: Chocolate chip cookies.

• ONE HIDDEN TALENT NOT MANY PEOPLE KNOW ABOUT ME IS: I have learned to efficiently do multiple things at one time.

• I CONSIDER IT MY PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT THAT: I have had the opportunity to use my appraisal expertise to place a value on a residential property in every state in America. Also on that list: graduating college.

• ONE OF MY FAVORITE QUOTES IS BY MY FORMER COACH HOUSTON NUTT: He said, "Do what's right, even when no one is looking."

• THE THREE PEOPLE I'D MOST LIKE TO HAVE DINNER WITH WOULD INCLUDE: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and my grandmother.

• THE SECRET TO SUCCESS IN BUSINESS AND LIFE IS: To take calculated risks and always think outside the box. Success will come when you have the heart to share and help another person.

• THE ONE WORD THAT BEST DESCRIBES ME IS: Passionate