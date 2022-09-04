More unpopular opinions

Ignorance is not bliss, but the ability to skitter across the surface of things without being dragged into the depths is an underrated life skill.

A lot of people who pay lip service to the idea of a lighter government would have no problem handing over absolute power to a single person if they believed deep down that that person "got them" on an instinctive level.

There ought to be a law against practicing law on social media.

Deep engagement--obsession--is the root of great work. It's also the root of grief. No one is lonelier than an artist going where no one else can.

Only monsters deny their own hypocrisy; in addition to acting as a social lubricant, hypocrisy is necessary to remind us that living a moral life is a difficult moment-to-moment struggle which we all repeatedly fail. If being a good person was easy, there'd be no value in it. In order for ideals to exist, they must be hard to achieve.

Hibiki is better than Johnny Walker Blue.

Colin Kaepernick was not only right, he's evidence that a lot of anti- "cancel culture" crusaders aren't really against cancellation. They're against facing the consequences of boorish behavior.

Some of the most easily triggered people in the world are those who are offended by jokes about punching Nazis in the throat. Mimes and clowns are safer targets than Nazis these days.

Comedy is not dead. It's just difficult, like it has always been.

I've developed a grudging respect for Novak Djokovic.

I'm sure Serena Williams is an amazing person, but seeing her wearing her GOAT merch rubs me the wrong way.

Anyone who wears a hat or item of clothing with an overt political message is either immature, insecure, or obnoxious. And most American flag apparel is disrespectful and in bad taste.

I am an Oxford comma man but I don't care what you do.

"I don't know" and "I don't care" are underutilized but generally excellent answers to a lot of questions.

Charles Barkley passed on joining the Saudi-backed LIV Tour as a broadcaster and I'm glad he did, but I might feel differently if they'd offered him the opportunity to play on the tour.

I have no experience with this, but it would be a lot easier to turn down $100 million if you already had $100 million.

The best defense available to our just-past president is that everybody takes things home from work. Let he who has not filched a roll of tape toss the first stone. (I didn't say it was a good defense, but it's better than "he declassified them with his mind.")

I'm not a bit surprised J.K. Rowling turned out as she did.

Before eBay, if you left your wedge on the 16th green, you could go back to the pro shop the next day and find that someone had turned it in.

No one knows better the worth of a dollar than a poor person.

Major League Baseball should adopt a variation of the Little League "mercy" rule: A game should be called if a team acquires a 10-run lead on its opponent after six innings. Furthermore, any team that mercy-rules another team should receive credit for 1.5 wins, and any team that gets mercy-ruled should be charged double for the loss. This will complicate the bookkeeping but incentivize teams to play hard and make pennant races more interesting.

Applied knowledge and mindful choice (taste) is the key to style.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders had a point when in November 2016 she tweeted: "When you're attacking FBI agents because you're under criminal investigation, you're losing."

Name, image and likeness deals are unlikely to bring parity to college football, but the hiring of coaches Lincoln Riley at the University of Southern California and Steve Sarkisian at the University of Texas has the potential to slow the flow of five-star talent from those states to Alabama and Georgia.

I like the transfer portal.

College football should rip the Band-Aid off and divide itself into three super-conferences: a 20-team Big Ten, a 20-team SEC, and a third catch-all Mighty Underdog conference with every other team. Each super-conference should subdivide into four sub-conferences, and the winner of each of these 12 sub-conferences earns a spot in the end-of-season tourney.

As of this minute, 131 schools play Division 1 college football, so the Mighty Underdog sub-conferences will consist of 20 or 21 schools, while the Big Ten and SEC sub-conferences will consist of five schools. (The powers that be in the SEC and Big Ten will figure which teams to add to reach the necessary 20 teams.)

But SEC and Big Ten members must each play every member of their own sub-conference every year. They would also play all the teams from another sub-conference in their conference, and another five games against the members of the other conference, for a total of 14 games.

Mighty Underdog schools would play at least five in-sub-conference games, but could schedule the remaining nine against any other opponent. The sub-conference winner is the team with the best win-loss record. Tiebreakers might include head-to-head records (if applicable), total points scored or allowed, or total team tonnage (lightest team advances).

This proposal will give every football-playing team in the country a clear path to the National Championship; just win your division, then survive and advance through the playoff.

Golf carts, though necessary, are antithetical to the game, which is best appreciated at an unhurried pace and in zen-like solitude. While most people who play may be looking for social interaction, and there is something to be said for hanging out with friends outdoors while attempting to guide a ball around a pasture with tools ill-designed for the purpose, the best golf is lonely golf, prosecuted with serious intent.

Pineapple is perfectly OK on pizza. So are anchovies; though I don't think I've had them on the same pie. Fish and fruit don't mix.

