



• Jane Fonda has revealed that she has cancer. "So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I've been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments," the 84-year-old actor wrote in an Instagram post Friday. "This is a very treatable cancer," she said, "so I feel very lucky." Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is a cancer that begins in the white blood cells and affects parts of the body's immune system. Fonda acknowledged that she's privileged to have insurance as well as access to the best doctors and care. "Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don't have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right," she said. Fonda said she has begun a six-month course of chemotherapy, is handling the treatments well and will not let it interfere with her climate activism. Fonda has dealt with cancer before; she had a tumor removed from her breast in 2010 and has also had skin cancer. Part of a legendary Hollywood family, Fonda gained fame for both her acting and her activism starting in the late 1960s. She won Oscars for her performances in 1971's "Klute" and 1978's "Coming Home." She also starred in the films "Barbarella" and "9 to 5," and in the Netflix series "Grace and Frankie."

• Catherine Deneuve is not that fond of reminiscing, even as she awaited a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Venice International Film Festival last week. "We don't have time to look backwards," Deneuve said. "This is our present and we have to continue to go forward." At 78, the legendary French actor is as busy as ever. She's just wrapped up a film in Paris and soon is starting another in Belgium. The industry environment for older women, she thinks, is better in Europe than America. Deneuve has a long history with the Venice festival, going back to 1967 when she won the Golden Lion for her portrayal of a well-heeled housewife who starts working at a brothel in Luis Bunuel's classic "Belle de Jour." In 1998, she won the festival's Volpi Cup for "Place Vendome." Though she's often described as an icon of cinema, Deneuve rejects the term -- and said she doesn't think she was ever a "sex symbol" either. But she still treasures the films she made with directors Jacques Demy ("The Umbrellas of Cherbourg," "The Young Girls of Rochefort" and "Donkey Skin") and Francois Truffaut ("The Last Metro"). Demy in particular, she said, was very important in her early career when she hadn't yet had much experience. "Today, the important things are the same: The story I want to tell ... the screenplay ... the environment we create ... the people I will spend time with," Deneuve said. She also continues to seek out new movies -- and wants to see them in a crowd at a theater. "I love cinema. I love going to the cinema," she said. "I want to be in a cinema with people I don't know. It's not just the sound. It's the atmosphere."





