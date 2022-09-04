Naturals 8, Drillers 6

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals' ninth-inning scoring outburst helped it pull ahead of the Tulsa Drillers on Saturday night at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Tulsa took an early lead thanks to RBI singles from Ryan Ward in both the first and second innings, making the score 3-0.

Northwest Arkansas responded in the third inning with its first run on an RBI single by Tucker Bradley.

The teams traded runs throughout the game, ultimately reaching the ninth inning tied at 5-5.

Two of the first three at-bats for the Naturals in the ninth inning ended as outs, but Tulsa decided to intentionally walk Nick Robertson to bring Tyler Gentry to the plate with two outs and runners on first and second.

Gentry swung and missed at the first pitch he saw, fouled the next two off and then hit the fourth pitch over the wall in left-center field to give Northwest Arkansas an 8-5 lead.

Tulsa scored one run in the bottom of the ninth on Brandon Lewis' RBI single. The Drillers threatened to score more, loading the bases with two outs, but Kasey Kalich struck out Ryan January to end the threat.